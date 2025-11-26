FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 6 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 6 1 330 203 10 1 509 265 Tulane 6 1 217 167 9 2 317 273 Navy 6 1 233 192 8 2 329 279 South Florida 5 2 337 191 8 3 464 277 East Carolina 5 2 236 180 7 4 360 241 Memphis 4 3 255 178 8 3 398 242 UTSA 4 3 256 207 6 5 381 328 Army 3 4 155 156 5 5 226 224 Temple 3 4 185 200 5 6 309 304 FAU 3 4 215 255 4 7 351 394 Rice 2 5 137 237 5 6 235 335 Tulsa 1 6 155 262 4 7 254 316 UAB 1 6 160 271 3 8 286 435 Charlotte 0 7 113 285 1 10 172 409

___

Thursday’s Games

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina at FAU, Noon

UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 1 215 155 9 2 371 233 Pittsburgh 6 1 269 167 8 3 414 261 SMU 6 1 221 104 8 3 360 210 Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 2 388 284 Miami 5 2 224 113 9 2 371 159 Duke 5 2 241 188 6 5 366 321 Wake Forest 4 3 147 162 8 3 290 209 Louisville 4 4 202 205 7 4 321 253 Clemson 4 4 234 188 6 5 316 231 California 3 4 164 217 6 5 260 283 NC State 3 4 198 233 6 5 320 327 Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 7 206 301 North Carolina 2 5 128 161 4 7 212 252 Virginia Tech 2 5 155 216 3 8 250 335 Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 6 375 224 Syracuse 1 6 104 226 3 8 230 385 Boston College 0 7 132 266 1 10 271 381

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at California, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 7 1 237 176 10 1 367 192 Texas Tech 7 1 295 100 10 1 469 135 Utah 6 2 325 178 9 2 462 203 Arizona St. 6 2 197 195 8 3 289 253 Arizona 5 3 257 194 8 3 368 220 Houston 5 3 220 205 8 3 309 238 Cincinnati 5 3 237 213 7 4 358 253 Iowa St. 4 4 214 193 7 4 309 229 TCU 4 4 199 220 7 4 324 279 Kansas St. 4 4 253 224 5 6 329 306 Baylor 3 5 235 270 5 6 349 360 Kansas 3 5 208 234 5 6 316 290 UCF 2 6 152 216 5 6 271 242 West Virginia 2 6 175 277 4 7 261 321 Colorado 1 7 149 288 3 8 237 342 Oklahoma St. 0 8 115 285 1 10 157 380

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Kansas, Noon

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

Colorado at Kansas St., Noon

Texas Tech at West Virginia, Noon

UCF at BYU, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 363 110 10 2 458 206 Montana 7 1 318 201 11 1 490 282 UC Davis 6 2 252 196 8 3 343 324 Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315 Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327 N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375 E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362 Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378 Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317 N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341 Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460 Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 1 482 212 UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287 Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357 Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324 Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288 SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361 W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417 E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350 Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 4 at Cookeville, Tenn.: Tennessee Tech vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 8 0 320 105 11 0 476 128 Ohio St. 8 0 296 68 11 0 417 84 Oregon 7 1 263 141 10 1 432 164 Michigan 7 1 212 153 9 2 322 197 Southern Cal 6 2 253 192 8 3 409 259 Washington 5 3 224 152 8 3 391 207 Iowa 5 3 213 136 7 4 307 166 Illinois 4 4 197 244 7 4 332 266 Nebraska 4 4 188 212 7 4 335 236 Minnesota 4 4 159 237 6 5 262 274 Northwestern 4 4 170 194 6 5 257 231 UCLA 3 5 165 264 3 8 208 372 Penn St. 2 6 209 204 5 6 341 221 Rutgers 2 6 169 284 5 6 308 342 Wisconsin 2 6 74 194 4 7 147 242 Maryland 1 7 151 247 4 7 254 280 Michigan St. 0 8 151 261 3 8 257 331 Purdue 0 8 127 253 2 9 222 326

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 10 2 385 230 Villanova 7 1 273 170 9 2 337 249 Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333 New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 4 320 256 William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308 Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291 Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297 Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309 Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301 Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430 NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523 Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364 Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387 Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 2 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon

FCS First Round – Game 3 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Harvard, Noon

FCS First Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 6 1 228 159 8 3 301 259 W. Kentucky 6 1 206 164 8 3 323 244 Jacksonville St. 6 1 211 177 7 4 325 287 Missouri St. 5 2 189 167 7 4 275 298 FIU 4 3 205 195 6 5 295 317 Louisiana Tech 4 3 226 155 6 5 290 226 Delaware 3 4 196 218 5 6 296 359 Liberty 3 4 204 188 4 7 265 270 New Mexico St. 2 5 166 203 4 7 235 300 Middle Tennessee 1 6 172 216 2 9 238 347 Sam Houston St. 1 6 135 251 2 9 197 398 UTEP 1 6 156 201 2 9 249 304

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.

FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), Noon

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 1 394 181 Yale 6 1 208 124 8 2 296 172 Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213 Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265 Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260 Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270 Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244 Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 8 at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Yale, Noon

FCS First Round – Game 3 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Harvard, Noon

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 7 1 201 116 8 4 284 224 Cent. Michigan 5 2 198 119 7 4 283 251 Ohio 5 2 204 133 7 4 313 249 Toledo 5 2 230 70 7 4 358 143 Miami (Ohio) 5 2 175 136 6 5 268 239 Buffalo 4 3 173 181 5 6 262 251 Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329 Ball St. 3 4 104 180 4 7 166 313 Kent St. 3 4 175 183 4 7 220 372 E. Michigan 3 5 182 198 4 8 289 357 N. Illinois 2 5 133 176 3 8 174 257 Bowling Green 2 6 160 197 4 8 246 291 Umass 0 8 84 305 0 12 133 463

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 45, Umass 14

W. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 21

Friday’s Games

Ohio at Buffalo, Noon

Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 191 106 9 3 381 316 Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297 NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308 Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295 Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319 Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), Noon

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 0 506 140 South Dakota 6 2 214 213 8 4 300 326 Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 8 4 367 326 Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 4 434 360 North Dakota 5 3 251 152 7 5 417 241 S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 8 4 330 254 S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320 Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475 N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321 Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 8 at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Yale, Noon

FCS First Round – Game 6 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Drake, 1 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 4 at Cookeville, Tenn.: Tennessee Tech vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 1 at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 6 1 184 89 9 2 279 128 UNLV 5 2 257 207 9 2 404 320 New Mexico 5 2 190 167 8 3 312 253 Boise St. 5 2 233 164 7 4 345 254 Fresno St. 4 3 135 148 7 4 276 227 Hawaii 4 3 226 192 7 4 315 275 Utah St. 4 3 224 192 6 5 357 314 Wyoming 2 5 118 144 4 7 185 219 Air Force 2 5 203 250 3 8 316 343 Nevada 2 5 134 180 3 8 194 288 San Jose St. 2 5 162 237 3 8 243 349 Colorado St. 1 6 140 236 2 9 201 328

___

Friday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 4 328 271 Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226 Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294 Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277 Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 2 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 10 7 2 9 210 321 Washington St. 0 1 7 10 5 6 227 234

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 0 406 167 Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345 Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272 Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320 Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372 Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297 Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409 Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), Noon

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 204 88 8 3 287 174 Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194 San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292 Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246 Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304 Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358 Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282 Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469 Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475 Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 6 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Drake, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 7 0 244 150 11 0 419 236 Georgia 7 1 263 175 10 1 371 191 Mississippi 6 1 228 184 10 1 409 222 Alabama 6 1 188 133 9 2 372 178 Oklahoma 5 2 155 135 9 2 300 154 Vanderbilt 5 2 214 160 9 2 428 239 Texas 5 2 201 189 8 3 328 220 Tennessee 4 3 250 224 8 3 465 300 LSU 3 4 140 166 7 4 249 203 Missouri 3 4 158 163 7 4 355 216 Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 6 276 276 Florida 2 6 141 223 3 8 219 267 Auburn 1 6 128 162 5 6 301 221 Mississippi St. 1 6 188 265 5 6 347 312 South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 7 258 237 Arkansas 0 7 226 266 2 9 378 375

___

Friday’s Games

Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 2 434 259 W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402 ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346 Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207 Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372 Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396 The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322 Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455 VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 10 2 427 183 SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 3 400 213 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226 Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 4 272 261 McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306 Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299 Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306 East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478 Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363 Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 1 at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 7 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 9 2 451 236 Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 2 373 202 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392 Florida A&M 4 3 197 235 5 6 260 371 Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401 MVSU 0 7 101 284 1 10 185 433

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 7 1 278 100 9 3 381 189 Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257 Grambling St. 4 3 139 149 7 4 262 285 Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400 Southern U. 0 7 133 260 1 10 195 406

___

Thursday’s Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 0 281 111 10 1 395 182 Old Dominion 5 2 231 155 8 3 365 221 Coastal Carolina 5 2 237 211 6 5 264 348 Georgia Southern 3 4 190 239 5 6 310 391 Marshall 3 4 243 238 5 6 350 339 Appalachian St. 2 5 180 234 5 6 275 328 Georgia St. 0 7 146 235 1 10 227 427

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 5 2 223 192 7 4 340 301 Troy 5 2 192 177 7 4 274 269 Arkansas St. 4 3 170 167 5 6 263 299 Louisiana-Lafayette 4 3 208 223 5 6 295 333 South Alabama 3 4 186 195 4 7 292 316 Texas State 2 5 239 241 5 6 384 341 Louisiana-Monroe 1 6 105 213 3 8 172 353

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 11 1 542 221 Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 8 4 342 309 S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355 West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233 Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328 E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292 Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422 North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470 Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 7 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 1 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 2 455 191 Uconn 9 3 443 310

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.