FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|6
|1
|330
|203
|10
|1
|509
|265
|Tulane
|6
|1
|217
|167
|9
|2
|317
|273
|Navy
|6
|1
|233
|192
|8
|2
|329
|279
|South Florida
|5
|2
|337
|191
|8
|3
|464
|277
|East Carolina
|5
|2
|236
|180
|7
|4
|360
|241
|Memphis
|4
|3
|255
|178
|8
|3
|398
|242
|UTSA
|4
|3
|256
|207
|6
|5
|381
|328
|Army
|3
|4
|155
|156
|5
|5
|226
|224
|Temple
|3
|4
|185
|200
|5
|6
|309
|304
|FAU
|3
|4
|215
|255
|4
|7
|351
|394
|Rice
|2
|5
|137
|237
|5
|6
|235
|335
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|155
|262
|4
|7
|254
|316
|UAB
|1
|6
|160
|271
|3
|8
|286
|435
|Charlotte
|0
|7
|113
|285
|1
|10
|172
|409
___
Thursday’s Games
Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina at FAU, Noon
UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|1
|215
|155
|9
|2
|371
|233
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|269
|167
|8
|3
|414
|261
|SMU
|6
|1
|221
|104
|8
|3
|360
|210
|Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|257
|228
|9
|2
|388
|284
|Miami
|5
|2
|224
|113
|9
|2
|371
|159
|Duke
|5
|2
|241
|188
|6
|5
|366
|321
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|147
|162
|8
|3
|290
|209
|Louisville
|4
|4
|202
|205
|7
|4
|321
|253
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|6
|5
|316
|231
|California
|3
|4
|164
|217
|6
|5
|260
|283
|NC State
|3
|4
|198
|233
|6
|5
|320
|327
|Stanford
|3
|5
|153
|222
|4
|7
|206
|301
|North Carolina
|2
|5
|128
|161
|4
|7
|212
|252
|Virginia Tech
|2
|5
|155
|216
|3
|8
|250
|335
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|201
|194
|5
|6
|375
|224
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|104
|226
|3
|8
|230
|385
|Boston College
|0
|7
|132
|266
|1
|10
|271
|381
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
SMU at California, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|7
|1
|237
|176
|10
|1
|367
|192
|Texas Tech
|7
|1
|295
|100
|10
|1
|469
|135
|Utah
|6
|2
|325
|178
|9
|2
|462
|203
|Arizona St.
|6
|2
|197
|195
|8
|3
|289
|253
|Arizona
|5
|3
|257
|194
|8
|3
|368
|220
|Houston
|5
|3
|220
|205
|8
|3
|309
|238
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|237
|213
|7
|4
|358
|253
|Iowa St.
|4
|4
|214
|193
|7
|4
|309
|229
|TCU
|4
|4
|199
|220
|7
|4
|324
|279
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|253
|224
|5
|6
|329
|306
|Baylor
|3
|5
|235
|270
|5
|6
|349
|360
|Kansas
|3
|5
|208
|234
|5
|6
|316
|290
|UCF
|2
|6
|152
|216
|5
|6
|271
|242
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|175
|277
|4
|7
|261
|321
|Colorado
|1
|7
|149
|288
|3
|8
|237
|342
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|8
|115
|285
|1
|10
|157
|380
___
Friday’s Games
Utah at Kansas, Noon
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon
Colorado at Kansas St., Noon
Texas Tech at West Virginia, Noon
UCF at BYU, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|363
|110
|10
|2
|458
|206
|Montana
|7
|1
|318
|201
|11
|1
|490
|282
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|252
|196
|8
|3
|343
|324
|Sacramento St.
|5
|3
|291
|231
|7
|5
|405
|315
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|229
|211
|6
|6
|396
|327
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|240
|234
|7
|5
|380
|375
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|180
|232
|5
|7
|281
|362
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|207
|256
|4
|8
|330
|378
|Idaho
|2
|6
|207
|237
|4
|8
|302
|317
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|166
|270
|4
|8
|243
|341
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|184
|302
|4
|8
|277
|460
|Portland St.
|1
|7
|171
|328
|1
|11
|194
|512
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|0
|290
|139
|11
|1
|482
|212
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|204
|139
|6
|6
|248
|287
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|208
|188
|7
|5
|330
|357
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|3
|241
|204
|6
|6
|297
|324
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|158
|172
|5
|7
|199
|288
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|179
|198
|4
|8
|278
|361
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|185
|241
|4
|8
|277
|417
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|9
|210
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|8
|83
|209
|2
|10
|155
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 4 at Cookeville, Tenn.: Tennessee Tech vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|8
|0
|320
|105
|11
|0
|476
|128
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|296
|68
|11
|0
|417
|84
|Oregon
|7
|1
|263
|141
|10
|1
|432
|164
|Michigan
|7
|1
|212
|153
|9
|2
|322
|197
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|253
|192
|8
|3
|409
|259
|Washington
|5
|3
|224
|152
|8
|3
|391
|207
|Iowa
|5
|3
|213
|136
|7
|4
|307
|166
|Illinois
|4
|4
|197
|244
|7
|4
|332
|266
|Nebraska
|4
|4
|188
|212
|7
|4
|335
|236
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|159
|237
|6
|5
|262
|274
|Northwestern
|4
|4
|170
|194
|6
|5
|257
|231
|UCLA
|3
|5
|165
|264
|3
|8
|208
|372
|Penn St.
|2
|6
|209
|204
|5
|6
|341
|221
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|169
|284
|5
|6
|308
|342
|Wisconsin
|2
|6
|74
|194
|4
|7
|147
|242
|Maryland
|1
|7
|151
|247
|4
|7
|254
|280
|Michigan St.
|0
|8
|151
|261
|3
|8
|257
|331
|Purdue
|0
|8
|127
|253
|2
|9
|222
|326
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Nebraska, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|8
|0
|313
|141
|10
|2
|385
|230
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|9
|2
|337
|249
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|305
|186
|9
|3
|480
|333
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|225
|169
|8
|4
|320
|256
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|5
|354
|308
|Maine
|5
|3
|236
|192
|6
|6
|290
|291
|Elon
|4
|4
|220
|188
|6
|6
|345
|297
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|233
|209
|6
|6
|336
|309
|Towson
|4
|4
|222
|197
|6
|6
|321
|301
|Campbell
|2
|6
|224
|248
|2
|10
|296
|430
|NC A&T
|2
|6
|182
|347
|2
|10
|246
|523
|Bryant
|1
|7
|179
|284
|3
|9
|270
|364
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|132
|282
|2
|10
|201
|387
|Hampton
|0
|8
|126
|324
|2
|10
|215
|440
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 2 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon
FCS First Round – Game 3 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Harvard, Noon
FCS First Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|1
|228
|159
|8
|3
|301
|259
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|206
|164
|8
|3
|323
|244
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|1
|211
|177
|7
|4
|325
|287
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|189
|167
|7
|4
|275
|298
|FIU
|4
|3
|205
|195
|6
|5
|295
|317
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|3
|226
|155
|6
|5
|290
|226
|Delaware
|3
|4
|196
|218
|5
|6
|296
|359
|Liberty
|3
|4
|204
|188
|4
|7
|265
|270
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|166
|203
|4
|7
|235
|300
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|6
|172
|216
|2
|9
|238
|347
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|6
|135
|251
|2
|9
|197
|398
|UTEP
|1
|6
|156
|201
|2
|9
|249
|304
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.
FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|343
|315
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|246
|293
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), Noon
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|1
|245
|143
|9
|1
|394
|181
|Yale
|6
|1
|208
|124
|8
|2
|296
|172
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|172
|152
|7
|3
|264
|213
|Penn
|4
|3
|189
|191
|6
|4
|271
|265
|Cornell
|3
|4
|149
|186
|4
|6
|210
|260
|Brown
|2
|5
|162
|230
|5
|5
|265
|270
|Princeton
|2
|5
|121
|136
|3
|7
|208
|244
|Columbia
|1
|6
|116
|200
|2
|8
|156
|279
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 8 at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Yale, Noon
FCS First Round – Game 3 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. Harvard, Noon
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|7
|1
|201
|116
|8
|4
|284
|224
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|2
|198
|119
|7
|4
|283
|251
|Ohio
|5
|2
|204
|133
|7
|4
|313
|249
|Toledo
|5
|2
|230
|70
|7
|4
|358
|143
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|2
|175
|136
|6
|5
|268
|239
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|173
|181
|5
|6
|262
|251
|Akron
|4
|4
|188
|213
|5
|7
|267
|329
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|104
|180
|4
|7
|166
|313
|Kent St.
|3
|4
|175
|183
|4
|7
|220
|372
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|182
|198
|4
|8
|289
|357
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|133
|176
|3
|8
|174
|257
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|160
|197
|4
|8
|246
|291
|Umass
|0
|8
|84
|305
|0
|12
|133
|463
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 45, Umass 14
W. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 21
Friday’s Games
Ohio at Buffalo, Noon
Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|191
|106
|9
|3
|381
|316
|Delaware St.
|4
|1
|119
|99
|8
|4
|387
|297
|NC Central
|3
|2
|152
|125
|8
|4
|405
|308
|Howard
|2
|3
|116
|145
|5
|7
|238
|295
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|118
|144
|4
|8
|280
|319
|Norfolk St.
|0
|5
|111
|188
|1
|11
|251
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), Noon
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|12
|0
|506
|140
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|8
|4
|300
|326
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|243
|212
|8
|4
|367
|326
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|299
|259
|8
|4
|434
|360
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|251
|152
|7
|5
|417
|241
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|4
|192
|199
|8
|4
|330
|254
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|275
|242
|7
|5
|437
|320
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|155
|301
|3
|9
|254
|475
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|136
|242
|3
|9
|207
|321
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|156
|291
|1
|11
|228
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 8 at Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown St. vs. Yale, Noon
FCS First Round – Game 6 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Drake, 1 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 4 at Cookeville, Tenn.: Tennessee Tech vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 1 at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|184
|89
|9
|2
|279
|128
|UNLV
|5
|2
|257
|207
|9
|2
|404
|320
|New Mexico
|5
|2
|190
|167
|8
|3
|312
|253
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|233
|164
|7
|4
|345
|254
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|135
|148
|7
|4
|276
|227
|Hawaii
|4
|3
|226
|192
|7
|4
|315
|275
|Utah St.
|4
|3
|224
|192
|6
|5
|357
|314
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|118
|144
|4
|7
|185
|219
|Air Force
|2
|5
|203
|250
|3
|8
|316
|343
|Nevada
|2
|5
|134
|180
|3
|8
|194
|288
|San Jose St.
|2
|5
|162
|237
|3
|8
|243
|349
|Colorado St.
|1
|6
|140
|236
|2
|9
|201
|328
___
Friday’s Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|1
|197
|119
|8
|4
|328
|271
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|205
|124
|7
|5
|341
|303
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|103
|80
|6
|6
|197
|226
|Wagner
|4
|3
|132
|134
|5
|7
|197
|294
|Stonehill
|3
|4
|107
|142
|4
|8
|181
|277
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|113
|143
|3
|9
|182
|299
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|7
|76
|176
|0
|11
|115
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 2 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|9
|210
|321
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|7
|10
|5
|6
|227
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|7
|0
|237
|86
|12
|0
|406
|167
|Lafayette
|6
|1
|275
|196
|8
|4
|403
|345
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|7
|5
|263
|272
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|134
|197
|6
|6
|253
|320
|Colgate
|3
|4
|196
|199
|5
|7
|340
|372
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|172
|163
|3
|9
|246
|297
|Bucknell
|2
|5
|181
|256
|5
|7
|313
|409
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|11
|191
|397
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), Noon
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|204
|88
|8
|3
|287
|174
|Presbyterian
|6
|2
|241
|129
|10
|2
|413
|194
|San Diego
|6
|2
|245
|148
|8
|4
|341
|292
|Dayton
|5
|3
|237
|153
|7
|4
|306
|191
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|5
|371
|246
|Butler
|4
|4
|183
|194
|6
|6
|274
|304
|Morehead St.
|4
|4
|151
|202
|6
|6
|254
|358
|Marist
|3
|5
|188
|196
|5
|7
|272
|282
|Stetson
|2
|6
|139
|303
|3
|9
|226
|469
|Davidson
|1
|7
|135
|297
|2
|10
|218
|475
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|133
|298
|2
|10
|244
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 6 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Drake, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|7
|0
|244
|150
|11
|0
|419
|236
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|10
|1
|371
|191
|Mississippi
|6
|1
|228
|184
|10
|1
|409
|222
|Alabama
|6
|1
|188
|133
|9
|2
|372
|178
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|155
|135
|9
|2
|300
|154
|Vanderbilt
|5
|2
|214
|160
|9
|2
|428
|239
|Texas
|5
|2
|201
|189
|8
|3
|328
|220
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|250
|224
|8
|3
|465
|300
|LSU
|3
|4
|140
|166
|7
|4
|249
|203
|Missouri
|3
|4
|158
|163
|7
|4
|355
|216
|Kentucky
|2
|6
|162
|227
|5
|6
|276
|276
|Florida
|2
|6
|141
|223
|3
|8
|219
|267
|Auburn
|1
|6
|128
|162
|5
|6
|301
|221
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|188
|265
|5
|6
|347
|312
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|4
|7
|258
|237
|Arkansas
|0
|7
|226
|266
|2
|9
|378
|375
___
Friday’s Games
Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 4:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|2
|434
|259
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|335
|236
|7
|5
|463
|402
|ETSU
|5
|3
|271
|206
|7
|5
|390
|346
|Wofford
|5
|3
|212
|125
|6
|6
|274
|207
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|6
|293
|372
|Chattanooga
|4
|4
|225
|254
|5
|7
|339
|396
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|195
|198
|4
|8
|246
|322
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|11
|175
|455
|VMI
|0
|8
|100
|319
|1
|11
|191
|451
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 1 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|0
|309
|111
|10
|2
|427
|183
|SE Louisiana
|7
|1
|289
|106
|9
|3
|400
|213
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|241
|192
|9
|3
|475
|226
|Lamar
|5
|3
|186
|158
|8
|4
|272
|261
|McNeese St.
|4
|4
|170
|173
|5
|7
|282
|306
|Nicholls
|4
|4
|179
|165
|4
|8
|219
|299
|Incarnate Word
|3
|5
|196
|199
|5
|7
|308
|306
|East Texas A&M
|3
|5
|221
|278
|3
|9
|307
|478
|Houston Christian
|1
|7
|93
|258
|2
|10
|202
|363
|Northwestern St.
|0
|8
|82
|326
|1
|11
|126
|499
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 1 at Hammond, La.: SE Louisiana vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 7 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 1 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|7
|1
|342
|168
|9
|2
|451
|236
|Jackson St.
|7
|1
|295
|150
|9
|2
|373
|202
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|268
|241
|6
|6
|356
|392
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|197
|235
|5
|6
|260
|371
|Alabama A&M
|1
|7
|161
|290
|4
|8
|281
|401
|MVSU
|0
|7
|101
|284
|1
|10
|185
|433
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|7
|1
|278
|100
|9
|3
|381
|189
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|213
|181
|6
|5
|284
|257
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|139
|149
|7
|4
|262
|285
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|208
|154
|5
|7
|291
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|151
|274
|4
|8
|288
|400
|Southern U.
|0
|7
|133
|260
|1
|10
|195
|406
___
Thursday’s Games
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|0
|281
|111
|10
|1
|395
|182
|Old Dominion
|5
|2
|231
|155
|8
|3
|365
|221
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|237
|211
|6
|5
|264
|348
|Georgia Southern
|3
|4
|190
|239
|5
|6
|310
|391
|Marshall
|3
|4
|243
|238
|5
|6
|350
|339
|Appalachian St.
|2
|5
|180
|234
|5
|6
|275
|328
|Georgia St.
|0
|7
|146
|235
|1
|10
|227
|427
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|5
|2
|223
|192
|7
|4
|340
|301
|Troy
|5
|2
|192
|177
|7
|4
|274
|269
|Arkansas St.
|4
|3
|170
|167
|5
|6
|263
|299
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|208
|223
|5
|6
|295
|333
|South Alabama
|3
|4
|186
|195
|4
|7
|292
|316
|Texas State
|2
|5
|239
|241
|5
|6
|384
|341
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|6
|105
|213
|3
|8
|172
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|7
|1
|359
|167
|11
|1
|542
|221
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|279
|174
|8
|4
|342
|309
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|249
|199
|7
|5
|405
|355
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|4
|295
|263
|7
|5
|421
|328
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|161
|186
|5
|7
|232
|292
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|199
|264
|3
|9
|294
|422
|North Alabama
|1
|7
|191
|326
|2
|10
|303
|470
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|111
|254
|2
|10
|192
|352
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 7 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 1 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|2
|455
|191
|Uconn
|9
|3
|443
|310
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.