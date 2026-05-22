Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Thunder-Spurs, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The most recent Kalshi promo code WTOP gives new users the ability to score $10 in bonuses before the Thunder and Spurs tip off in Game 3 tonight. Click here and trade $10 to get your bonus offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Before the Thunder and Spurs take the court at the Frost Bank Center, here is the baseline information you need to claim this welcome offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 22nd

Understanding The Kalshi Welcome Offer

Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this promotional structure is an optimal entry point into the prediction market landscape ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs postseason tip-off. To qualify, users simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $10 sign-up bonus becomes fully unlocked once you process a total of $10 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Operating with full regulatory compliance, Kalshi is completely accessible across all 50 states. Whether you are zeroing in on the live action at the Frost Bank Center or analyzing other daily markets, the platform is legally available to any user who is at least 18 years of age.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Thunder vs. Spurs

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 54% Oklahoma City Thunder 46%

When evaluating the underlying postseason metrics to find an analytical edge, this profiles as a razor-thin matchup. Oklahoma City maintains a slight advantage in overall scoring efficiency, producing a 14.1 Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s 13.8. However, the Spurs hold a distinct, quantifiable advantage on the glass. San Antonio boasts a dominant 53.5% Total Rebound Percentage (REB%), systematically outpacing the Thunder’s 49.9% mark. If the Spurs can dictate the boards and leverage their rebounding superiority to create high-leverage extra possessions, that metric alone could be the catalyst that validates their status as home favorites.

Friday’s MLB Slate: Additional Market Opportunities

Once you have secured your welcome bonus, the daily baseball schedule presents numerous spots to deploy your funds. Friday’s MLB action features a robust lineup of heavy-hitting divisional matchups and playoff-caliber series, providing ample opportunity for trades:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Executing a successful prediction starts with following the correct onboarding process. Use these sequential steps to ensure you lock in your $10 sign-up bonus without any friction:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information and submitting valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to attach the bonus offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You are not required to place a single trade of $10; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller positions effectively satisfies this condition.

Once your total traded volume reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically populate in your Kalshi account, ready to be utilized on the market of your choice.