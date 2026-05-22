Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Claims $50 Thunder-Spurs Trading Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP to get in on the new $50 bonus offer for Thunder vs. Spurs tonight. Click here and complete a $20 deposit to get your reward.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 22nd

Offer Overview

For new Polymarket customers, the math behind this welcome offer presents a straightforward proposition. By registering for a new account and clearing the minimum initial deposit threshold of $20, eligible users instantly unlock a $50 sign-up bonus. This provides an excellent opportunity to build your bankroll as these two playoff contenders face off.

It is important to note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, participants must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in an eligible Polymarket jurisdiction to claim the reward.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo On Thunder-Spurs Game 3

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 55% Oklahoma City Thunder 45%

When isolating the postseason team statistics, the data reveals an incredibly tight matchup. The Thunder hold a razor-thin advantage in overall scoring efficiency, posting an estimated Net Rate of 14.1 compared to the Spurs’ 13.8. This has shown in the first two games, as the Spurs took Game 1 in overtime before the Thunder won a highly competitive Game 2.

However, San Antonio effectively neutralizes that slight scoring edge through sheer dominance on the glass. The Spurs boast an elite 53.5% Total Rebound Percentage during the playoffs, heavily outpacing a Thunder squad that has struggled slightly in that department by securing just 49.9% of available boards. The sharp trader’s decision ultimately hinges on whether Oklahoma City’s marginal efficiency edge outweighs San Antonio’s rebounding superiority and established home-court advantage.

Diversify Your Strategy: Friday’s MLB Slate

Beyond the NBA hardwood, new Polymarket customers can also allocate their welcome bonus to Friday’s Major League Baseball schedule. Identifying edges in starting pitching matchups or team xwOBA differentials provides another analytical path to profit. The notable MLB matchups available for trading tonight include:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming this welcome offer and acquiring your $50 sign-up bonus requires a simple, systematic approach. Follow these direct steps to activate your new Polymarket account ahead of tip-off:

Register Your Account: Open the platform here and begin the registration process. You will need to input standard personal information (such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address) and provide proper proof of identification to verify your jurisdictional eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up flow, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, execute a first-time deposit of at least $20.

After completing this straightforward sequence and funding your account, your $50 bonus will be activated, arming you with additional capital to target today’s sports action.