Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bets for 15 Days at Launch

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer for 15 No-Sweat Bets
Simply sign up and make a $50 deposit before sports betting goes live on December 1st, and this welcome offer is yours to claim. You’ll have to make the deposit anytime between now and the 12/1 date, and once the deposit is made you can rest easy knowing you will receive these no-sweat bets on the go-live date.
As fas as how this welcome offer works with the no-sweat bets, place a wager up to $200 on Fanatics on each of these days, and receive bonus bets back should that wager settle as a loss. That said, you do not have to bet the full amount each timer.
What to Look Forward to on Monday, Dec. 1st
December 1st falls on a Monday, so you will immediately be able to dive into an NFL game once things go live. It is not just football though, as there are a couple fun NBA and NHL games as well.
- Monday Night Football: Giants-Patriots
- NBA: Suns-Lakers, Mavericks-Nuggets, Bull-Magic, Hawks-Pistons
- NHL: Blue Jackets-Devils, Penguins-Flyers, Mammoth-Sharks
Signing Up With This Fanatics Missouri Promo Code Offer
Looking to claim this Fanatics Missouri Promo Code offer now that pre-registration is officially live? Just follow the steps below to get on board for this no-brainer welcome offer from Fanatics:
- Click any of the Fanatics links on this page to pre-register. No need to enter any promo code to collect this offer.
- Fill in all information as prompted, including email, address and phone number. You’ll also need to provide ID to prove age (21+)
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app
- Deposit at least $50 by 11:59 p.m. on November 30.
- Come back for the first 15 days and get a No-Sweat Bet up to $200 each consecutive day you bet.