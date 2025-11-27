Extended BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Thanksgiving NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Football fans can win a $150 bonus on the NFL with BetMGM bonus code TOP150. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a $10 bet on the NFL. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.







New players in other locations can start with a $1,500 first bet instead. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for NFL fans on Thanksgiving. Create a new account, grab a welcome bonus and check out all the ways to bet on the NFL.

Click here and input BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here and use bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet in other locations.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Unlocks $150 NFL Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos Pro Football No Sweat Token, Players Era Odds Boost, Any Sport Parlay Boost, NHL Odds Boost, NHL $10K Hat Trick Jackpot, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two options on the table for first-time players on Thanksgiving. Pick a winner on a $10 bet to receive $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Players in other states will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. Remember, BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses up to $1,500 on this initial wager.

Thanksgiving NFL Games

This matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) might be the best game on Thanksgiving. The Dallas offense is prolific, with Dak Prescott slinging it to George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. The trade deadline addition of Quinnen Williams has the defense playing with more consistency.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is still trying to turn a corner and find a rhythm this season. It has not looked pretty for the Chiefs this year, but it’s hard to see Patrick Mahomes missing the playoffs.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action for Cowboys-Chiefs. Check out the current odds on this Thanksgiving matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -3 (-115) // Over 52 (-110) // -175

-3 (-115) // Over 52 (-110) // -175 Dallas Cowboys: +3 (-105) // Under 52 (-110) // +145

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Setting up a new account is the only way to secure these offers. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click on the links on this page to start the registration process. Register here and apply bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Register here and use bonus code TOP1500 to register in other locations.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to win a $150 bonus in select states or opt for the $1,500 first bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.