DraftKings Promo Code: Turn $5 Bet Into $200 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 12 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Bet on the NBA Wednesday and take home a $200 bonus in the process thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code offer on November 19, 2025. Wager $5 on games like Rockets-Cavaliers or Knicks-Mavericks and, if that first bet wins, the sportsbook will unlock 10 separate bonus bets of $25 a piece. No code is even needed, just hit it below to secure the offer.







DraftKings will also issue you a separate promotional code for three free months of NBA League Pass. Bet on games coast to coast and follow along with one of the best sports subscriptions on the market.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Wednesday, November 19

Bet on Cooper Flagg to take down the Knicks tonight and if you are right, get rewarded with a $200 bonus from the new DraftKings promo code deal available Wednesday. This new offer, one of the largest on the market, will lock in once your initial wager of at least $5 settles as a win tonight.

Another great aspect of this deal is that the bonus bets will hit your account instantly. That means, if you bet on one of the earlier games, like Warriors-Heat, you will get them in time to wager on games in the later window.

For instance, say you choose to put that $5 cash on something like the 76ers to beat the Raptors outright. Once the Sixers win, your account will get credited with those 10 $25 bets.

You can then turn around and use those bonus bets on markets like Kings-Thunder, Nuggets-Pelicans or the anticipated Knicks-Mavericks matchup later this evening. Plus, the bets will be good for seven (7) full days, so save some for tomorrow night’s Bills-Texans game, as well.

NBA Parlay Boost, Full Court Draw and More

Get even more great Wednesday deals by logging into your new DraftKings account. Find the latest offers and amazing odds for every game tipping off tonight:

NBA Parlay Boost: Create your own NBA parlay and get an odds enhancement available in your betslip

Full Court Draw: This free-to-play game can win you a share of $25,000 in bonus bets plus daily prizes right now

TNF Boost: Get a profit boost for tomorrow’s Bills-Texans matchup

College Basketball All-Purpose Boost: Raise the odds of any college basketball wager Wednesday night

Steps to Claiming New DraftKings Promo Code Deal of $200 Bonus

To lock up the DraftKings promo code offer, fully complete your sportsbook registration Wednesday. Required information will include your full name, age, home address and the location settings of your cell phone or home computer turned on.

DraftKings will also need an initial deposit of at least $10 to be made. Use a secure payment option, like your online bank or credit card, to make this deposit.

The $200 bonus will stay in your account for a total of seven (7) days before those bets expire. Bonuses do not have to be wagered as a lump sum, so you can spread those bets around to various markets during that time period.