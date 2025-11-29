Dallas looks to keep win streak alive, hosts Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (12-8-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (16-5-4, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (12-8-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (16-5-4, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars head into a matchup with the Ottawa Senators as winners of three games in a row.

Dallas has a 16-5-4 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Stars have a 9-1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Ottawa has a 12-8-4 record overall and a 6-5-2 record in road games. The Senators have a 5-4-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Stars won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has four goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

