Cunningham and the Pistons visit Cleveland with 2-1 series lead

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Monday, 8…

Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 212.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pistons lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 116-109 on Saturday, led by 35 points from Donovan Mitchell. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in conference play. Cleveland is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons have gone 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.8 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The 119.5 points per game the Cavaliers average are 9.9 more points than the Pistons allow (109.6). The Pistons average 117.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 115.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 48.3% and averaging 27.9 points for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Duren is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 104.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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