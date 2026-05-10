Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder aim to clinch series against Los Angeles

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference) Los…

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -10.5; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game four of the Western Conference second round. The Thunder defeated the Lakers 131-108 in the last meeting on Sunday. Ajay Mitchell led the Thunder with 24 points, and Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 21.

The Lakers are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 41-11 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference scoring 119.0 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up (14.3). The Thunder are shooting 48.4% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 48.3% the Lakers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 51.5% and averaging 20.9 points for the Lakers. Hachimura is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 104.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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