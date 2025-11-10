Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus for Eagles-Packers, NFL Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers can use this for picks on the Eagles vs. Packers.

Dabble Fantasy is a social app that allows fans to win up to 5,000 their money on sports. Follow other users, copy picks, create entry descriptions and chat throughout the NFL season.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for the Eagles-Packers

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Instant $25 Bonus After Deposit Sports Available NFL, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, UFC, PGA, More States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On November 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your contest will determine the payout. For example, get a 10X multiplier by making four picks on the Eagles vs. Packers. These are just a few of the popular markets for the game between two of the top teams in the NFC:

Jordan Love: 235.5 pass yards

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 pass touchdowns

J. Brown: 56.5 receiving yards

Romeo Doubs: 52.5 receiving yards

Saquon Barkley: 77.5 rushing yards

Josh Jacobs: 0.5 rushing touchdowns

Dallas Goedert: 4.5 receptions

Luke Musgrave: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Jake Elliot: 1.5 field goals made

Micah Parsons: 0.5 sacks

The Eagles have a comfortable lead in the NFC East, but their wins haven’t always looked pretty. Josh Jacobs has more yards on the ground this season than Saquon Barkley. And Jordan Love will have to look to another target since Tucker Kraft has been placed on the IR. Kraft was the leading receiver for the Packers.

Go to the news feed to see what other customers are selecting and jump into the banter. There is a “For You” and “Following” tab, just like many social media apps.

Get a $25 Bonus with the Dabble Promo Code

Score a bonus for daily fantasy by taking these easy steps to create an account.

Make Picks on the NBA, College Sports

Your bonus can be used for more than just the NFL. There are nine NBA matchups on Monday, including the Lakers vs. Hornets, Trail Blazers vs. Magic, Cavaliers vs. Heat, Spurs vs. Bulls and Bucks vs. Mavericks. Find markets for points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers.

It also has options for college sports. We have a week full of basketball matchups before more football over the weekend. Several players are competing for the Heisman Trophy, like Julian Sayin of Ohio State and Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

