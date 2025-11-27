Chiefs vs. Cowboys Sportsbook Promos: The Best NFL Offers for Thanksgiving Day

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet NFL action on Thanksgiving with the best Chiefs vs. Cowboys sportsbook promos. We’ve made it easy by gathering the leading bonuses on DraftKings, BetMGM and other apps.

The Chiefs need a strong finish to make the playoffs. They are 3.5-point favorites in Dallas, with a total set at 52.5 points. The Cowboys are riding high after a comeback win over their division rival.

Using Chiefs vs. Cowboys Sportsbook Promos on Thursday

Get in your bets on Thanksgiving after signing up with the following Chiefs vs. Cowboys sportsbook promos. Begin with welcome offers and gain access to in-app bonuses.

Score $200 NFL Bonus with the DraftKings Promo







Win your first $5 bet with this DraftKings promo to score a $200 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, meaning anything around -400 is acceptable. Find the perfect alternative spread or total to have the best chance at winning the bonus.

It also has King of the End Zone active for the three NFL games on Thanksgiving. Bet on the player that scores the longest touchdown of the day to receive a share of $2 million in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Wager Up to $1,500 on Chiefs-Cowboys















Wager up to $1,500 on the Chiefs vs. Cowboys with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. If it happens to lose, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund. New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can score a $150 bonus instead by winning a $10 bet.

Use the “Second Chance” offer to bet on Travis Kelce, Javonte Williams or another player to score the first touchdown and get cash back if they score second.

Grab $150 Bonus with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365







Place a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code to lock-in a $150 bonus for NFL Week 13. The result of this small wager doesn’t matter, making it the most popular choice. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that triggers a bonus refund after a loss.

You’ll find multiple SGP boosts for the game. For example, the odds for Patrick Mahomes to record 300+ pass yards, 2+ pass TDs and 30+ rush yards have been increased to +750.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Collect 20 NFL Boosts







Begin with a $1 bet when using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to gain (20) 100% profit boosts and double your winnings on Thanksgiving. Each boost can be applied to a bet up to $25.

This is in addition to new odds boosts every day for select markets. The odds for George Pickens and Xavier Worthy to each score a TD have been boosted to +700.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $2,000 in FanCash







Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and place 10 bets up to $200 over the next 10 days. Any losing bet will release a bonus refund of FanCash, which can be used to redeem bonus bets and other prizes. Below, we have listed exclusive offers for a few states:

Bet $30, Get $300 in IN, TN, and WV

Bet $50 Get $250 in MA and OH

Bet $5 on FanDuel, Win $150 in Bonus Bets on Thanksgiving







Place a $5 bet on the Chiefs vs. Cowboys with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

It has added several special offers, such as the Thanksgiving Pass the Leg NFL Parlay Profit Boost. Use this 50% boost and build a parlay with your friends.