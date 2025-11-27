Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code WTOPMO: Claim $150 Pre-Registration Bonus + 5 Odds Boosts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who make a deposit before the app launches with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code will receive (5) 100% profit boosts. Use these boosts toward parlays up to $25.

Then, win your opening bet when the app goes live on December 1st to score a $150 bonus. It has minimum odds set at -500, meaning any market with odds around -400 is acceptable. Choose any game and check out the alternative totals to find your favorite option.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code WTOPMO

Missouri was able to pass sports betting legislation last year, so the Missouri Gaming Commission has used the time since to award licenses and prepare for legal apps and retail sportsbooks.

Since the launch is on December 1st, you can place your initial bet on Monday Night Football. The Giants will be taking on the Patriots to end Week 13.

Go to the promotions tab to find other offers, like the Million Dollar Parlay Payday. You can also learn how to earn perks through the rewards program and enter to win tickets to the Super Bowl.

How to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Prepare for the opening day of sports betting in the state by signing up early with this welcome bonus. All new users in Missouri can take these steps to get started:

Click here to apply the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code WTOPMO. Provide your date of birth, email address, residential address and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more before the app goes live on 12/1 to receive (5) 100% profit boosts. Win your first $5 wager to receive a $150 bonus.

Use Boosts for the Chiefs, Blues, More

The profit boosts will be available for the next Chiefs game on December 7th. They’ll be taking on the Texans, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Kansas City needs a strong finish to the season in order to make the playoffs.

NHL fans can use some of the boosts for the Blues. Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500. Bet on goals scored, saves, points and more. Try follow along during the action and bet on live odds as the game unfolds.

