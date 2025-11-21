BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500: Pre-Register, Score $1,600 Bonus for Dec. 1 Launch

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the December 1st launch date of legal sports betting in Missouri with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500. All of those who sign up now will receive a two-part welcome offer. Sign up today and make your first deposit.





All of those located in Missouri who sign up with this bonus code can make a deposit before the app launches on December 1st, which will trigger a $100 bonus. Then, you’ll be able to wager up to $1,500 as soon as the app goes live. A losing wager will cause a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance.

Voters passed Amendment 2 in November of 2024, which legalized online and retail sports betting in the state. BetMGM partnered with Century Casinos to be granted a license from the Missouri Gaming Commission. There is a 10% tax on sports betting revenue, which goes toward problem gambling and education.

Pre-register today with the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500 to claim a $100 bonus today, and a $1,500 first bet on the go live date.

Pre-Register with the BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Get $1,500 First Bet + $100 Bonus for Making an Early Deposit Terms and Conditions 21+ and present in MO. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Missouri Sports Betting Launch December 1, 2025 Bonus Last Verified On November 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We recommend signing up today to claim the $100 bonus, which is only available to those who make a deposit prior to the launch date. While you have until the end of November to claim this pre-register offer, it makes sense to get it out of the way now so you are ready for the launch date on December 1st.

As far as that date goes, there are plenty of options to check out. December 1st falls on a Monday, with the Giants taking on the Patriots to end Week 13. There are also NBA, NHL and college sports to wager on that day as well.

BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code: How to Sign Up & Activate

It only takes a few minutes to create an account. Take these steps to score a bonus today:

Use the links on this page to use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code WTOP1500. Fill in your date of birth, email address and full name to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit of $10 or more. Claim a $100 bonus.

When the app goes live on December 1st, wager up to $1,500 on the game of your choice. A loss will automatically trigger a bonus refund.

Other Ways to Bet via BetMGM App

The combination of these two offers for the go live date is the perfect way for everybody in Missouri to get started. You will receive a guaranteed bonus just by pre-registering and making a deposit, and then on the go live date you can back up a large wager.

Once that is taken advantage of, it’s time to look what is going on that day in the sports world. As mentioned above, the first official day of sports betting in the state coincides with Monday Night Football. Bet on the New England Patriots or New York Giants as NFL Week 13 finishes.

BetMGM will have you covered with multiple odds boosts and no sweat tokens for the games on that day.

New DK disclaimer: Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK.