BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

A winning $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV will release a $150 bonus. New users in remaining locations can bet up to $1,500 on the game and get a bonus refund if it loses.

Despite having no NFL games for a couple days before Week 10 starts up on Thursday, there is still plenty to dive into tonight between six NBA games, a full NCAAB slate and the NHL regular season.

Follow the links on this page to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Score a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on MNF.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for MNF

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos NHL Odds Boost, College Basketball Odds Boost, NHL 10K Hat Trick Jackpot, College Football Odds boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your location will determine which one of the two offers you receive. As you sign up and register with the bonus code, the sportsbook will automatically upload your account with the correct offer, using your location services to see which offer you qualify for.

They are both solid offers, either receiving a $150 bonus by winning a $10 wager on the app, or a $1,500 first bet offer to back up your first wager on BetMGM should it close as a loss.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Take these steps to claim a welcome offer for Monday Night Football. It can also be used toward the NBA, NHL and college basketball.

Head to the sportsbook and use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Enter your name, date of birth and other essential info to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted banking method, like a debit card, online banking or PayPal. Win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus.

Register through the other links to start with a $1,500 first bet in other states. A loss will release a bonus refund, so you’ll get another chance.