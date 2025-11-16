BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: How to Win $150 NFL Bonus for Lions-Eagles

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to win bonus bets for Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim this welcome offer in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Register here in other states to place a large bet on the Lions vs. Eagles.

















Win your first $10 bet in select states with the BetMGM bonus code to score a $150 bonus. New users in remaining locations can unlock a $1,500 first bet for the anticipated NFC matchup in Philadelphia. A loss will cause a bonus refund, so you’ll get another chance.

The Lions are 2.5-point underdogs on the road. They’ll face an Eagles team that hasn’t been as dominant as last year, but they’re still finding ways to win. There is a Lion’s Boost that you can use for Jahmyr Gibbs or Saquon Barkley. Bet on either of these players to have the most rushing + receiving yards.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for Sunday Night Football

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Pro Football Profit Boost Pack, NFL Second Chance TD, NHL 10K Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through the different markets to find your favorite moneyline, total, prop or spread for your qualifying wager. Then, be sure to opt-in to the Pro Football Boost Pack to receive multiple profit boosts and bet on the first TD scorer with the “Second Chance” offer.

If your player happens to score the second TD of the game, BetMGM will give you cash back. Jahmyr Gibbs has the best odds to be the first player to reach the end zone, followed by Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New users in NJ, PA, MI and WV can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for Sunday Night Football.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Provide the basic account information required to confirm your age and identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Win your first $10 bet to score a $150 bonus.

Follow the other links to apply bonus code TOP1500. Start with a wager up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Apply Bonus to Cowboys-Raiders

Some of your bonus can be used toward the final matchup of Week 11. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Raiders. Las Vegas has struggled on offense, but Geno Smith might be able to have some success against this terrible Dallas defense. Check the promotions tab for additional offers for this game and learn how to redeem perks through the loyalty program.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.