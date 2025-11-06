BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Get $150 Bonus for Broncos-Raiders Thursday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to collect an instant bonus. Register here in NJ, PA, MI and WV to place your opening wager on Thursday Night Football. Click here to apply code TOP1500 in all other locations.









A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code will release a $150 bonus in select states. Other new customers can start with a $1,500 first bet. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus refund.

The Broncos are 7-2, being one of the few NFL teams who have seven wins this season. They are nine-point favorites against the Raiders, who are 2-6. Las Vegas is coming off one of the better performances, even though it was a loss.

Follow the correct links to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state for TNF.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for Thursday Night Football

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are several NFL promotions available on BetMGM following the welcome offer. Use a no sweat token to receive your stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses.

Fans also love the “Second Chance” offer, which is available every week for NFL games. Bet on any player to score the first touchdown on Thursday night and collect cash back if they happen to score second.

J.K Dobbins has the best odds to score the first TD of the game at +475, but the hit rate shows that he has yet to do so this season. He is followed by Courtland Sutton, who has been the first player in the end zone in 22.2% of their matchups. Ashton Jeanty is another solid choice at +750, who has a 12.5% hit rate.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can complete the following steps to secure bonus bets for NFL Week 10.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in select states. Provide your email address, date of birth and other relevant information. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $150 bonus.

In other states, place a bet up to $1,500 on the Raiders vs. Broncos or any other game. A loss will trigger a bonus refund.

Odds Boost Tokens for the NHL, NBA

BetMGM regularly releases odds boost tokens for other sports, like the NBA. We have one matchup on Thursday between the Clippers and Suns.

NHL fans can try to hit the Hat Trick Jackpot and win a share of $10,000 in bonus bets if a player happens to score three goals. Find odds several games, such as the Capitals vs. Penguins. Time is running out for these great battles between Alex Oveckin and Sidney Crosby.

Sign up through the correct links above to use a BetMGM bonus code in your state. Redeem a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.