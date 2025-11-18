BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services An exciting night of NBA action is on tap, headlined by a Western Conference showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz, presenting a perfect opportunity for new bettors to get in on the action. By signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 here , you can unlock one of two powerful welcome offers ahead of tip-off. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will score a $150 bonus.







For bettors in all other eligible states, the $1,500 welcome offer is available. This means you could place your first wager on a team like the heavily favored Lakers or take a chance on the underdog Jazz, knowing your first bet is protected up to $1,500 if it doesn’t cash by scoring bonus bets equaling the bet amount.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NBA Tonight

Whether you’re looking to back the Lakers’ high-octane offense, which features Luka Dončić averaging 34.4 PPG, or you believe the Spurs can cover the -5.5 spread without Victor Wembanyama, BetMGM has a tailored offer for you.

In New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia, turn a winning $10 first wager into $150 of bonus bets.

In all other states, get back to $1,500 in bonus bets should your first wager lose.

How the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP 150 Works

For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code provides ultimate flexibility with distinct welcome promotions. For example, you could place a $10 wager on the heavily favored Lakers moneyline (-833), and if they secure the victory, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. Alternatively, you can choose from available welcome offers.

This allows you to make a more aggressive first play, such as backing the underdog Jazz at +550, with the assurance that terms and conditions apply to any bonus refunds.

For new users in all other eligible states, premier welcome offers are available. This promotion acts as a safety net on your initial wager. You could, for example, wager on the Spurs (-5.5) to cover at home, trusting their strong +7.2 net rating.

If the Grizzlies manage to keep it closer than the spread, you’ll get your initial stake back as bonus bets to use on a future event. This offer gives you the confidence to make your first bet with less risk, whether you’re targeting the high game total (238.5) in the Lakers-Jazz matchup or backing a team to cover the spread.

Key NBA Matchups Tonight

The marquee matchup features a high-powered Los Angeles Lakers team hosting the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are heavy 13.5-point favorites, and it’s easy to see why. Their offense, led by Luka Dončić (34.4 PPG) and Austin Reaves (28.3 PPG), faces a Jazz defense that is surrendering 123.7 points per game to opponents this season. The game’s total is set at a lofty 238.5, signaling a potential shootout. Utah will rely on the scoring of Lauri Markkanen, who is averaging an impressive 30.6 points per contest, to keep pace.

In the other contest, both the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are dealing with significant injuries. The Grizzlies are without star Ja Morant (17.9 PPG), while the Spurs will miss the dominant Victor Wembanyama (26.2 PPG, 12.9 RPG). Despite Wembanyama’s absence, San Antonio is a 5.5-point favorite at home. The Spurs boast a +7.2 net rating and a strong 54.6% total rebound percentage, which could be the difference-maker against a Grizzlies team struggling with a -8.5 net rating on the season.

How to Activate the BetMGM NBA Bonus Code

Ready to get in the game and place your first wager on tonight’s action? Unlocking your BetMGM bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer ahead of tip-off.