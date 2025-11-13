BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Jets vs. Patriots, NFL Week 11

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in time for Thursday Night Football tonight, along with the three-game NBA slate. There are two offers available, with your location determining which of the two you will receive between a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer. Claim either here .





New users in select states can bet $10 on the NBA, college football or college basketball. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Anyone in a different location will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet using bonus code TOP1500. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action this week, but it all starts with these welcome bonuses.

Activate BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Alternatively, use bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL Odds Boost, NHL 10K Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different welcome bonuses on the table for first-time players, based on your state location. Sign up using the links on this page, and BetMGM will automatically upload the correct offer to your account using your phones location services.

Here is a brief summary of the two offers:

Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus on a Winning Wager (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

$1,500 First Bet (AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA)

NFL TNF First TD Second Chance on BetMGM

There are a couple promotions available for TNF tonight, but the most fun promo is one that is unique to BetMGM. It is called the first touchdown second chance promo, which allows you to receive bonus bets back if you place a first touchdown wager but your selected player ends up scoring the second touchdown of the game instead of the first one.

According to BetMGM, here are the top five most likely players to score the first TD:

TreVeyon Henderson (+390)

Stefon Diggs (+700)

Hunter Henry (+750)

Breece Hall (+850)

Drake Maye (+1000)

For the value, Maye is a good look at the +1000 price, as QBs have success on the ground against this Jets defense.

There is also a no sweat bet to check out for TNF tonight as well.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Getting Started

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these offers. Create a new account by following these step-by-step instructions: