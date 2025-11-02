BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus on Chiefs-Bills, Seahawks-Commanders, Late NFL Sunday Games

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 NFL Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP150 or TOP1500
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
|In-App Promos
|NFL Profit Boost Pack, NFL First TD Second Chance, NBA Odds Boost Token, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 2, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Do not miss out on this opportunity to claim the best welcome offer in your state when you redeem this bonus code offer. All new users who sign up in a legal operating state of BetMGM will be able to start claiming bonus bets.
Those who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses, making a winning wager the only hurdle to clear to receive this bonus.
All other users in other states valid in BetMGM $1,500 first bet. Place your first wager up to that amount, and those who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.
NFL First TD Second Chance on BetMGM
One of the most fun promotions offered across the board is right here on BetMGM, which is the first touchdown second chance promo.
With this promotion, you are able to place a wager on the first touchdown market of Chiefs-Bills, or any other NFL game today, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if that player scores the second touchdown as opposed to the first one.
The two most likely players to score first in the Chiefs-Bills game are, unsurprisingly, James Cook (+650) and Rashee Rice (+700). Kareem Hunt is another solid option here at +900 as well.
Activating BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NFL Bonus
Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a simple process. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:
- Use the links on this page that correspond with your state.
- Input bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV.
- Use bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
- Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Start betting on the NFL today, or any other sport.