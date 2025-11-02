BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus on Chiefs-Bills, Seahawks-Commanders, Late NFL Sunday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users are able to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, location depending. There are two fantastic offers available when you sign up for BetMGM, with the state you are located in deciding which of the two you will receive.







New players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. New players who sign up in any other location will have access to a $1,500 first bet. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses, while winning wagers will be paid out as cash winnings.

Sign up and activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or the bonus code TOP1500 for a $1,500 first bet in other states.