BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 9 Games

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Bonus
The state you are located in will determine which of the two offers on BetMGM you will receive. That said, most of you will get the $1,500 first bet offer, as that is the most widely available in terms of states. This allows you to back up your first wager placed on the app up to $1,500, should that first wager end up losing.
Those in select states (Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia) will instead receive the $150 bonus, which can be redeemed by placing a $10 wager on the app and having that bet win.
So, your strategy depends on the promotion, as it might make sense to go for value if you have the first bet offer, as you essentially have two chances to win big. Those that receive the $150 bonus instead want to look for something that is likely to hit, as they need to win their wager to redeem the bonus.
Signing Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150
The sportsbook will have clear instructions on when you can upload the , plus what personal and financial information they will require. Have ready the following in order to make your application process as fast as possible:
- Legal name
- Age
- Geolocation of the device you are applying with
- Mailing address
- Email address
- Cash deposit that covers your starting bet
- Online bank account, debit card or credit card
BetMGM bonus bets will stay in your account for up to and including seven (7) days from receipt. These bets can be used on any available markets with the sportsbook during that time period but will expire if not used within the seven (7) day time frame.
BetMGM First TD Second Chance Promo
One of the most fun ways to get in the NFL action on BetMGM is to take advantage of the first touchdown second chance promo. This is available every week over the NFL season. Here is how it works:
- Place a wager on the first touchdown market on any NFL game Sunday. If your selected player scores the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets.
There are plenty of good options for this promotion for this week specifically, but it is hard to ignore Jahmyr Gibbs after a bye given the Vikings weak rush defense and Gibbs’ explosive Week 7 output.