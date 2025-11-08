BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL Week 10 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate a welcome offer for Week 10 of the NFL season with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Sign up here in NJ, PA, MI and WV to win bonus bets. Click here to register in all other states with code TOP1500 and place an aggressive wager.









A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in select states will release a $150 bonus. The other offer allows new customers in remaining locations to start with a bet up to $1,500. A loss will cause a bonus refund.

We must get in our bets early again this week because of another international game. The Falcons will be taking on the Colts in Berlin, Germany. Daniel Jones and the Colts are 6.5-point favorites following their second loss of the season last week.

Register through the links on this page to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Win a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NFL on Sunday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Odds Boost Tokens, NFL Second Chance TD, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In either case, we recommend choosing an NFL game and browse through the different markets. Find your favorite market, such as a moneyline, total or prop for your qualifying wager. These are all the matchups set for Sunday afternoon:

Giants vs. Bears

Bills vs. Dolphins

Ravens vs. Vikings

Browns vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Saints vs. Panthers

Jaguars vs. Texans

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Rams vs. 49ers

Lions vs. Commanders

A lot of eyes will be on the game in Tampa Bay. The Patriots are 7-2 in their first season under Mike Vrabel, and Drake Maye is making a case for MVP.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can complete these easy steps to win bonus bets for NFL Week 10.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Enter your date of birth, email and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method, like PayPal or a debit card. Win your first $10 bet to redeem a $150 bonus.

Follow the other links to use code TOP1500. Wager up to $1,500 on the game of your choice and collect a bonus refund if it happens to lose.

Second Chance TD for the Steelers-Chargers

BetMGM has a “Second Chance” offer every week for NFL games. Opt-in to bet on the first TD scorer of the Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday night. If that player scores second, you’ll receive cash back.

Check the promotions tab for other offers on Monday night to end Week 10. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will be in Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Sign up through the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Win a $150 bonus or use a $1,500 first bet for any NFL game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.