BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NCAAF Week 11 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to collect bonus bets for a loaded Saturday slate of games. While the NCAAF slate does not feature as many high profile games as other weeks, there is still a top-10 matchup of Texas Tech and BYU to dive into, along with a full CFB, NBA and CBB slate here .



By signing up with this bonus code, you are able to redeem one of are two fantastic welcome offers available on BetMGM, with the state you are located in determining which offer you will receive. A winning $10 bet will release a $150 bonus in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Other new customers in all other locations can start with a $1,500 first bet. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus refund.

Head to the sportsbook and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 for either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Bonus Saturday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos CFB Odds Boost, CFB Parlay Boost, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two distinct offers available for new users of BetMGM to receive, detailed below:

Those located in MI, NJ, PA or WV can win $150 in bonus bets by winning a $10 wager on BetMGM. So, the only hurdle to clear is to find a bet on the NBA tonight, or any other sport, that you are confident in. This can be on any sport or market

The majority of you, however, will receive the First Bet Bonus offer up to $1,500. Place your first wager on BetMGM up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back to the amount of your initial wager if that initial bet loses.

All bonus credit, for either offer, expires 7 days after issuance. After signing up, make sure to check out the additional promotions available for the games today, including two CFB promotions.

College Football Promotions on BetMGM Saturday

Dive into the CFB Saturday slate by opting in to the two college football specific promotions available on BetMGM. All users of BetMGM, not just new users, are able to redeem these offers for the games. Here are the two offers:

College Football Odds Boost Token: Place a CFB wager Saturday, and receive a boosted payout. A good option for this is Indiana at a large, -14.5 point spread against Penn State.

Place a CFB wager Saturday, and receive a boosted payout. A good option for this is Indiana at a large, -14.5 point spread against Penn State. College Football Parlay Boost Token: Combine three of your favorite CFB wagers into a parlay, and BetMGM will boost the odds of that parlay by opting in to this promotion.

How to Activate theBetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Here’s a quick look at how to get started with BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: