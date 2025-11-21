BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA Cup, NCAAF, NFL Week 12

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As the NBA season heats up with in-season tournament action, tonight's schedule presents a fantastic opportunity for sports bettors, highlighted by a marquee NBA Cup clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.







Depending on your location, you can select the promotion that best suits your strategy. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to a $150 bonus while those in other markets will get a $1,500 back in bonus bets on losses. This promotion is an excellent way to place your first wager with confidence, whether you’re backing the Timberwolves to cover their -4.5 spread or taking the over on the high 249.5-point total in the Heat vs Bulls game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for NBA Cup

The flexibility of both offers allow you to customize your entry into sports betting, whether you’re looking to back a hot player like Miami’s Norman Powell (28.4 PPG in his last five) or wager on a dominant team like the Timberwolves, who have a stellar +7.0 net rating.

The BetMGM bonus code unlocks two distinct, high-value promotions, with the choice depending on your location. The primary offer, available in most legal states with code TOP1500, is a $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion essentially provides insurance on your first wager. For example, you could place a $1,500 bet on the Phoenix Suns to continue their hot streak and cover the spread, a feat they’ve accomplished in four of their last five games. If the Suns cover, you win and collect your profits. Details on BetMGM refunding an initial stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first wager loses are not provided in the available information.

In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will get the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. This is an excellent low-risk, high-reward option. You could place a simple $10 moneyline bet on the Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards (24.4 PPG in his last 5), to win their game. If they secure the victory, you’ll receive your cash winnings from the bet plus an extra $150 in bonus bets to use across the sportsbook.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Here’s a look at tonight’s schedule and the latest odds from MGM.

Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls: Moneyline: MIA +118, CHI -143 | Spread: CHI -2.5 (-110) | Total: 249.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Moneyline: MIA +118, CHI -143 | Spread: CHI -2.5 (-110) | Total: 249.5 (O -115 / U -105) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns: Moneyline: MIN -182, PHX +150 | Spread: MIN -4.5 (-110) | Total: 232.5 (O -115 / U -105)

The matchup at the United Center between the Heat and the Bulls is expected to be a shootout, with the betting total set at a high 249.5 points. Both teams possess high-powered offenses, with the Heat averaging 123.6 PPG and the Bulls not far behind at 121.7 PPG. Miami’s Norman Powell has been on a tear, averaging an incredible 28.4 points over his last five games. For Chicago, Josh Giddey has been a force, recording one triple-double and two double-doubles in his last three appearances alone.

Meanwhile, a marquee Western Conference battle is set in Phoenix as part of the NBA Cup group stage action. This clash features two teams riding high, with both the Timberwolves and Suns boasting 4-1 records over their last five games and entering unbeaten in their respective in-season tournament groups. Minnesota, favored on the road, has been one of the league’s top teams with a +7.0 net rating.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Promo Offer

Getting started with BetMGM is a quick and secure process, allowing you to dive into tonight’s NBA action in just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to register, claim your bonus, and prepare to wager on matchups like the high-stakes Timberwolves vs Suns NBA Cup showdown.