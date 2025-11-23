BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Eagles-Cowboys, Bucs-Rams Sunday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code TOP150 will unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 bet offer on November 16. The BetMGM bonus…

The BetMGM bonus code TOP150 will unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 bet offer on November 16. The BetMGM bonus code TOP150 will unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 bet offer on November 16. This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Want to lock up one of the largest welcome offers on the market? Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 Sunday and secure a $1,500 first bet on the sportsbook. Make a cash wager on any NFL game, including Eagles-Cowboys or Buccaneers-Rams, and get your bet back in bonus bets if you lose here .







Fans who register in MI, NJ, PA and WV can instead win $150 in bonus bets on their first wager Sunday. These customers can be $10 cash and, if that bet settles as a win, unlock the massive bonus instantly.

Exclusive BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Gets $1,500 First Bet Offer for NFL Week 12

Bet on one of the two biggest games of the day and get your bet back in bonus bets if you lose with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. This exclusive code will cover you up to a massive $1,500 on your starting bet, so take advantage of this offer right now on any games about to kickoff.

Browns-Raiders, Jaguars-Cardinals, Eagles-Cowboys, Falcons-Saints plus Buccaneers-Rams later tonight are all games you can lock into and secure the welcome deal. Bet on any single game or use a combination to build your own parlay and be eligible.

For example, say you bet $150 cash on a parlay that includes the Browns, Jaguars, Eagles and Saints all to win. Then, the Eagles offense can’t find its footing again and Philadelphia loses to the Cowboys.

BetMGM would then send you back your $150 bet as bonus bets. This allows you to use those bonuses on the Sunday night game, featuring two of the league’s best quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford.

Second Chance Scorer, Pro Football Boost Pack for NFL Week 12

You can keep yourself in the action all Sunday by logging into the BetMGM sportsbook app, as well. Find the latest featured deals, like these, for any game kicking off today:

Second Chance Scorer: Bet on a “first touchdown scorer” prop of any game remaining and get your bet back in cash if that player only scores the second touchdown

Pro Football Boost Pack: Get three (3) bet boosts to use across all of the later window games Sunday

4th and Goal: Play this free game every weekend for a shot at fantastic bonus prizes

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Directions to Claiming Your Welcome Offer

Turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer and upload the BetMGM bonus code to initiate your registration. Then, include personal details like your full name, age and home address to complete your application.

You will also be required to make a first time cash deposit before you can place a wager. Use an online bank account, debit card, credit card or payment app, like PayPal, to deposit enough cash to cover your initial bet.

Any bonus bets you receive from BetMGM will stay available to you for seven (7) days. These bets do not have to be spent as a lump sum, so you can use them on individual wagers if you choose. However, any outstanding bets left after the seven (7) day period will no longer be valid with BetMGM.