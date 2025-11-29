BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for College Football Rivalry Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to win bonus bets for college football action on Saturday. Sign up here and win your first bet on any of the rivalry matchups. Click here to use code TOP1500 in all other states









A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV will trigger a $150 bonus. New customers in other states will have a $1,500 first bet. Place a larger wager on the game of your choice and collect a bonus refund if it loses.

There is also a college football odds boost token for Saturday. Many of these matchups will have a big impact on the conference championships and playoff. Right now, Ohio State has the best odds to win the title.

Follow the links on this page to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Win a $10 bet for a $150 bonus or activate a $1,500 first bet.

NCAAF Games for the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos College Football Odds Boost, College Football Parlay Boost, Pro Football Profit Boost Pack, NHL $10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are some of the key college football games on Saturday. You’ll find moneylines, props, totals and spreads.

1 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Michigan

5 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

12 Miami vs. No. 22 Pittsburgh

Kentucky vs. Louisville

Clemson vs. South Carolina

14 Vanderbilt vs. No. 19 Tennessee

Florida State vs. Florida

Virginia Tech vs. No. 18 Virginia

10 Alabama vs. Auburn

9 Notre Dame vs. Stanford

BetMGM Bonus Code Guide for New Customers

Complete the following steps to activate the best welcome offer in your state.

Register through the links above to use BetMGM bonus code TOP150 or TOP1500. Provide the basic account information needed to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, such as a debit card or online banking. Win your first $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV to score a $150 bonus. Or wager up to $1,500 in all other states and get a bonus refund if it loses.

BetMGM is set to launch in Missouri on December 1st. If you sign up early here and make a deposit, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. Then, you’ll be able to use the $1,500 first bet when the app goes live on Monday.

Profit Boost Pack for the NFL

There is a profit boost pack ready for NFL action on Sunday. A few of the top games include the Texans vs. Colts, Rams vs. Panthers, Vikings vs. Seahawks, Bills vs. Steelers and Broncos vs. Commanders.

Try using the “Second Chance” promo to bet on any player to score the first touchdown. If they happen to score second, you’ll receive cash back.

Register through the links above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Win a $150 bonus, wager up to $1,500 or claim a pre-registration offer in Missouri.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.