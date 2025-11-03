Live Radio
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Cardinals-Cowboys MNF

Dive into Monday Night Football tonight, and sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, location depending. Signing up with this code will allow you to redeem one of those two offers, with the state you are located in determining which one you receive.



Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses.
Those who sign up in any other location will have access to a $1,500 first bet, which backs up your first wager on the app, up to that amount, should the initial wager close as a loss.
Sign up and activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or the bonus code TOP1500 for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 MNF Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
In-App Promos NFL SGP Boost, NCAAB Odds Boost, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On November 3, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different offers available for all those who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code. The state you are located in will determine which offer you receive, but when you sign up on BetMGM, the sportsbook will use your location and automatically apply the correct welcome offer to your account.

  • TOP150: Receive a $150 bonus with an initial $10 winning wager in select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV).
  • TOP1500: For users in all other states, which is a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app, up to $1.5K, and receive bonus bets back should that settle as a loss.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a simple process. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

  • Use the links on this page that correspond with your state.
    • Input bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV.
    • Use bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
  • Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
  • Start betting on the NFL today, or any other sport.

NFL SGP Boost for MNF on BetMGM

The Cardinals and Cowboys face off for Monday Night Football tonight, and BetMGM is upping the ante with two different promotions for the game tonight.

One is a fun, first TD second chance promotion that allows you to place a wager on the first TD market and receive bonus bets back if your selected player scores the second touchdown instead of the first one.

There is also a same-game parlay boost, which can be used to boost this SGP tonight:

  • CeeDee Lamb 100+ Receiving Yards
  • George Pickens 75+ Receiving Yards
  • Trey McBride 8+ Receptions

