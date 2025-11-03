BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Cardinals-Cowboys MNF

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 MNF Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP150 or TOP1500
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
|In-App Promos
|NFL SGP Boost, NCAAB Odds Boost, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 3, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
There are two different offers available for all those who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code. The state you are located in will determine which offer you receive, but when you sign up on BetMGM, the sportsbook will use your location and automatically apply the correct welcome offer to your account.
- TOP150: Receive a $150 bonus with an initial $10 winning wager in select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV).
- TOP1500: For users in all other states, which is a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app, up to $1.5K, and receive bonus bets back should that settle as a loss.
How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150
Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a simple process. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:
- Use the links on this page that correspond with your state.
- Input bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV.
- Use bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
- Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Start betting on the NFL today, or any other sport.
NFL SGP Boost for MNF on BetMGM
The Cardinals and Cowboys face off for Monday Night Football tonight, and BetMGM is upping the ante with two different promotions for the game tonight.
One is a fun, first TD second chance promotion that allows you to place a wager on the first TD market and receive bonus bets back if your selected player scores the second touchdown instead of the first one.
There is also a same-game parlay boost, which can be used to boost this SGP tonight:
- CeeDee Lamb 100+ Receiving Yards
- George Pickens 75+ Receiving Yards
- Trey McBride 8+ Receptions