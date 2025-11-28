Live Radio
Home » Sports » Atletico Madrid fined for…

Atletico Madrid fined for racist behavior by fans at Champions League game at Arsenal

The Associated Press

November 28, 2025, 11:00 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atletico Madrid was fined and put on probation by UEFA on Thursday as punishment for racist behavior by fans at a Champions League game against Arsenal.

Atletico had been charged with “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” for fans making monkey noises and Nazi salutes at a 4-0 loss in London last month.

Fans of Atletico have previously targeted Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, with similar racial abuse.

UEFA fined Atletico 30,000 euros ($35,000) and ordered a one-game ban on selling tickets to fans for a European away game, which was deferred for one year of probation.

Atletico also must pay a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,600) for fans throwing objects at Arsenal’s stadium.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up