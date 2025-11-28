Atletico Madrid fined for racist behavior by fans at Champions League game at Arsenal

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atletico Madrid was fined and put on probation by UEFA on Thursday as punishment for racist…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atletico Madrid was fined and put on probation by UEFA on Thursday as punishment for racist behavior by fans at a Champions League game against Arsenal.

Atletico had been charged with “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” for fans making monkey noises and Nazi salutes at a 4-0 loss in London last month.

Fans of Atletico have previously targeted Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, with similar racial abuse.

UEFA fined Atletico 30,000 euros ($35,000) and ordered a one-game ban on selling tickets to fans for a European away game, which was deferred for one year of probation.

Atletico also must pay a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,600) for fans throwing objects at Arsenal’s stadium.

