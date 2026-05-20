PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Spurs-Thunder Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s massive Western Conference Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is the perfect spot to level up your strategy. By using our exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a fantastic welcome offer: simply sign up, play a $5 entry, and you’ll instantly get $50 in lineups.







You can use these bonus funds to build sophisticated entries for tonight’s game or any other NBA matchup this week. Remember, this is for new players only, and it’s exactly the kind of head start you need to chase a nice pay day.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA

As an experienced player, I’m always looking for ways to maximize value, and this offer is top-tier. When you register as a new PrizePicks customer using our promo code WTOP, you just need to submit a $5 entry to guarantee yourself $50 in lineups. The best part? You get this bonus regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses.

It gives you the immediate freedom to try out more complex combinations and exotic lineup structures for the ongoing San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder series, or any other NBA playoff action. Just ensure you meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state before you dive in.

How to Use Your PrizePicks NBA Promo Tonight

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Projections & Analysis

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Total Points: 25.5 Total Rebounds: 13.5

Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Total Points: 16.5 Total Assists: 6.5

Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs)

Total Points: 12.5 Total Rebounds: 4.5

Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs)

Total Points: 9.5

Julian Champagnie (San Antonio Spurs)

Total Rebounds: 5.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Total Points: 28.5 Total Assists: 7.5

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Total Points: 15.5 Total Assists: 4.5

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Total Rebounds: 8.5

Alex Caruso (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Total Points: 9.5 Total 3-Point Field Goals: 2.5

Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Total Points: 5.5



When handicapping these projections, there’s nothing better than spotting a glaring mismatch. I’m keying in on Victor Wembanyama, who completely demolished his 25.5 points line in Game 1, dropping 41 points on 14-of-25 shooting while ripping down 24 rebounds. Going higher on his totals looks like a stellar anchor for your lineup. Stephon Castle is another San Antonio Spurs player to highlight; with his assists line at 6.5, it’s worth noting he just logged 11 assists in 49 minutes of floor time.

On the Oklahoma City Thunder side, Alex Caruso delivered a shocking offensive explosion. His points projection sits at just 9.5 and his 3-pointers at 2.5, yet he lit up the San Antonio Spurs for 31 points and 8 three-pointers in the opener. Jalen Williams also cruised past his 15.5 points mark, putting up 26 points on 11-of-25 shooting. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stayed lower than his 28.5 points line with a 24-point finish, but he comfortably cleared his 7.5 assists projection by dishing out 12 dimes. Mixing and matching these higher and lower selections is exactly how we build toward a massive payout.

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Unlocking this exclusive offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your guaranteed bonus before tip-off: