World Series Betting Promos: Best Sportsbook Offers for Dodgers-Blue Jays

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Make your bets on the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays with the latest World Series betting promos. We have done the research for you, making it easy to claim bonus bets, no-sweat bets, profit boosts and more rewards.

Begin by signing up on the following sportsbook apps. We list each welcome offer, which are available for new customers. Having several apps will give you the chance to claim multiple World Series betting promos and search for the best odds. On the bottom of this page, we list a DFS bonus that can be used for baseball fans in non-betting states.

World Series Betting Promos for Game 1 on Friday

Sportsbook Welcome Offer World Series Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass Unlimited HR Boosts Bet365 Claim $200 Bonus or Activate $1,000 Safety Net SGP Boosts Fanatics Grab $250 in FanCash (Five 100% Profit Boosts in NY) SGP Boosts Caesars Bet $1, Gain (20) 100% Profit Boosts Daily Odds Boosts BetMGM Win $150 Bonus or Use $1,500 First Bet No Sweat Token FanDuel Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus 30% Profit Boost

The Dodgers are favored on the road in Game 1 with Blake Snell on the mound. He’s been dominant in the postseason with a 3-0 record. Trey Yesavage will make the start for the Blue Jays, who has a 4.20 ERA through 15 innings in the playoffs.

Use the following World Series betting promos for pitching props, like strikeouts and total outs. You’ll also find hitting markets for Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bet $5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, Win $300 Bonus for MLB







Win your first $5 bet on the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays with this DraftKings promo to score a $300 bonus. Customers can use a 25% same-game parlay boost for each matchup during the World Series, along with unlimited home run boosts.

Choose $200 Bonus or $1K Safety Net with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365







Pick an offer when signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 to redeem a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net. Then, find a super boost for Ohtani and Guerrero Jr. to each get a hit in Game 1.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Releases $250 in FanCash







Wager $50 on Game 1 with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to redeem $250 in FanCash. This can be exchanged for bonus bets, profit boosts, merchandise and other prizes.

Get 20 Profit Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X







Double your winnings on the World Series with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Place a $1 bet on Game 1 to automatically receive (20) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be used toward a parlay up to $25.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1,500 Bet















A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 will result in a $150 bonus in NJ, PA, MI and WV. New users in other states can wager up to $1,500 on the World Series and collect a bonus refund after a loss.

Win Another $300 Bonus with the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo







Bet $5 on the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays with this FanDuel promo. If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. Browse through the different markets to find an easy option with short odds and have a great shot at a win. Then, use a 30% profit boost to increase your winnings on another wager.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Activates $100 Bonus for World Series Picks







If you are in a state without betting apps, you can still make picks on the World Series with the Underdog promo code. Begin with a $5 entry to receive a $100 bonus. Predict home runs, hits, strikeouts, RBIs and more from top players.