Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Bonus for Steelers-Bengals TNF

All new users can redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in time for Thursday Night Football tonight between the Steelers and Bengals. The state you are located in will determine which one of these two offers you receive when you sign up with this bonus code, between a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

A winning $10 bet will release a $150 bonus for those located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. All other players will receive a $1,500 first-bet offer, which backs up your first wager on BetMGM up to that amount.

Follow the links on this page to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Win a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Token, MLB Odds Boost Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NFL Week 7 slate starts tonight between the Steelers and Bengals on Thursday Night Football. One fun aspect of the game tonight is that it features the second-oldest combined QB age matchup with Aaron Rodgers starting for the Steelers and Joe Flacco for the Bengals.

Unsurprisingly, the Bengals are pretty heavy home underdogs here, +5.5-points on the spread and +200 on the moneyline.

Sign up with this bonus code offer to redeem the best welcome offer in your state. Those in select states will receive a $10, get $150 bonus with a winning wager, or a $1,500 first bet offer in any other state.

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Sign up and redeem the best welcome offer on BetMGM. New users can complete these steps to sign up.

Head to BetMGM and apply the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Provide your date of birth, email address and residential address. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. Win your first $10 bet to claim a $150 bonus.

Register in other states to use code TOP1500 and wager up to $1,500 on any game. A loss will automatically result in a bonus refund.

After signing up, make sure to check out the additional promotions offered on the app, which are detailed in the section below.

NFL TNF Promotions on BetMGM

As of right now, there are two NFL promotions available on BetMGM for Thursday Night Football tonight. There are also promotions for the MLB playoffs and NHL tonight as well, but with NFL getting most of the attention, we will detail the two NFL specific promos below:

NFL No Sweat Token: Place a wager for TNF tonight, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if that wager ends up losing.

Place a wager for TNF tonight, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if that wager ends up losing. First TD Second Chance: This is a fun promotion unique to BetMGM, where you can place a wager on the first touchdown market, and receive bonus bets back if your player scores the second touchdown as opposed to the first one. For tonight, DK Metcalf is a great look for this promotion, as he has scored in four straight games.