Unlock BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Get $150 Bonus for Steelers-Bengals TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to unlock the best welcome offer for the Steelers vs. Bengals. Sign up here in NJ, PA, MI and WV to win bonus bets or register here to unlock a massive first bet in all other states.

















Win your first $10 bet when using the BetMGM bonus code in NJ, PA, MI and WV to collect a $150 bonus. In other states, begin with a wager up to $1,500 and gain a bonus refund after a loss.

We have an AFC North battle on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 7. The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Bengals. This matchup comes right after Mike Tomlin made comments regarding the Browns trading Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback seems to give Cincinnati a much better chance to put up points.

Register through the links on this page to apply the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Win a $150 bonus or unlock a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for Thursday Night Football

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Boosts, NFL First Touchdown Second Chance, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, MLB Postseason Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You’ll want to find an easy market when making your first $10 bet to have the best chance at winning the $150 bonus. Browse through the different alternative totals and spreads to find your favorite option. On the other hand, the $1,500 first bet allows other new users to make a more aggressive wager than usual since a bonus refund is awarded following a loss.

Try betting on the performance of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Ja’Marr Chase or another player on Thursday night. Take Rodgers to record more or less than 212.5 passing yards.

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Complete these simple steps on Thursday to unlock a welcome offer in time for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set at 8:15 pm ET in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Provide your date of birth, email address and other account info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as PayPal or a debit card. Win your first $10 bet in NJ, PA, MI and WV to gain a $200 bonus.

Sign up here to use the code TOP1500 in all other states and wager up to $1,500 on TNF or any other game. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus refund.

Second Chance TD for NFL Week 7

There is a “Second Chance” TD promo available on BetMGM every week of the NFL season. Bet on a player to score the first touchdown of a game and get cash back if they happen to score second.

This can be applied to the next NFL matchup, which is on Sunday morning in London, England. Take Travis Etienne Jr., Kyren Williams or another player to be the first in the end zone in the Rams vs. Jaguars.

Sign up through the correct link above to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state. Claim a $150 NFL bonus or $1,500 first bet.