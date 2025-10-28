NBA Sportsbook Promos: Top Betting, Fantasy Offers for This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet on the second week of NBA action with brands like BetMGM, bet365, Caesars and more. We have gathered the leading bonuses, making it easy to sign up for established brands and even lesser known DFS and prediction apps.

Start by claiming a welcome offer on the following apps. You’ll be able to shop for the best odds and use the most NBA betting promos.

The Best NBA Betting Promos for October 28

Sportsbook Welcome Offer NBA Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass SGP Boost, Touchdown Boost BetMGM Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Sports Equinox Boost Pack Bet365 Grab $200 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net SGP Boosts for MNF Fanatics Collect $250 in FanCash (Five 100% Boosts in NY) Daily Rewards Caesars Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts Odds Boosts, Million Dollar Parlay Payday FanDuel Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus 30% Live Profit Boost

Win $300 NBA Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer







Register with this DraftKings promo code offer and win your first $5 bet on NBA Tuesday and score a $300 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500 for your qualifying wager. It also has a same-game parlay boost, along with a Sports Equinox boost up to 105%.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 Bet















A winning $10 bet with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV will release a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can use code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet for games like Knicks vs. Cavs. A loss will trigger a bonus refund.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $200 Instant Bonus







Claim a $200 bonus with the bet365 bonus code after making your first $5 bet. The outcome doesn’t matter, making it more popular than the $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Be sure to check out the same-game parlay boosts.

Grab $250 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo







Simply place a $50 bet with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to redeem $250 in FanCash. It can be redeemed for bonus bets, profit boosts, merchandise and other perks. Go to the promotions tab to find daily rewards and free contests.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Activates 20 Boosts







Double your winnings on Monday night with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Start with a $1 bet to score (20) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be applied to a $25 parlay.

Score $300 MNF Bonus with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer







Follow the FanDuel promo code links and place a $5 bet on the Commanders vs. Chiefs. If it wins, you’ll be awarded with a $300 bonus. The odds don’t matter, so search for an easy market with short odds to have a great shot at a win. And opt-in to get boosts on NBA action and Thursday Night Football this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.