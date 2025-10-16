Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fined $35,000 for making contact with official

Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga was fined $35,000 for making contact with and pursuing an official, the league announced Thursday.…

Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga was fined $35,000 for making contact with and pursuing an official, the league announced Thursday.

The play in question came with 0.9 seconds left in the second quarter of Golden State’s 118-111 win at Portland on Oct. 14. Kuminga made a strong drive to the basket, and a defender hit his arm before he missed a layup. No foul was called, and Kuminga walked over to the official to plead his case. He was issued a technical foul and ejected.

Golden State hosts the Los Angeles Clippers in its final preseason game on Friday night. The Warriors open the regular season on Oct. 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

