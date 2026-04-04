Hornets face the Timberwolves, seek 4th straight win

Charlotte Hornets (42-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-31, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7…

Charlotte Hornets (42-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-31, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hornets take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 25-14 on their home court. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Ayo Dosunmu averaging 3.8.

The Hornets are 21-17 on the road. Charlotte leads the league averaging 16.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.0% from downtown. LaMelo Ball leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Hornets give up. The Hornets are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.9% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 122-105 on Nov. 1, with Julius Randle scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Dosunmu is averaging 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Ball is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 122.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (knee).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (knee), Moussa Diabate: day to day (ankle), PJ Hall: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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