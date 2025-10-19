FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NFL Week 7 Games

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 NFL Betting Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If It Wins
|In-App Promos
|NFL 30% Anytime TD Boost, NFL No Sweat Bet, Daily Shuffle etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 19, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This FanDuel welcome offer is among the highest welcome offers you will be able to receive in terms of bonus bets, and all it takes is winning your first wager on the app to receive the $300 bonus.
So, this does mean that your first wager on the app for $5 should be on something you have confidence in. The nice part, however, is there is no odds limit so you can lock in something at likely to happen as Matthew Stafford to throw for 150+ passing yards, offered at -1800 on FanDuel.
As long as the wager wins, the bonus is yours. After signing up, make sure to head to the promotions tab to see all of the additional offers on FanDuel for the games. They step it up every Sunday, including an Anytime TD profit boost.
Rams vs. Jaguars Anytime Touchdown Boost
The London game this week features the 4-2 Rams against the 4-2 Jaguars, with the Rams as three-point favorites. If you are unsure who to take in terms of the main markets, do not worry as there is a 30% profit boost on the anytime touchdown market for the game.
There are a lot of great options for this promotion, but the best value on the board is Tyler Higbee, currently offered at +300 but can be boosted on FanDuel thanks to this promotion.
Here are some of the anytime touchdown odds in general for the game:
- Kyren Williams (-145)
- Davante Adams (-115)
- Travis Etienne (+115)
- Brian Thomas Jr (+165)
- Tyler Higbee (+300)
Win $300 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Place your first bet on the Steelers vs. Bengals after taking these easy steps to win bonus bets for the weekend.
- Head to the sportsbook using the links on this page to unlock the best FanDuel promo code offer.
- Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and full name to confirm your identity.
- Deposit $5+ with PayPal, Venmo, a debit card or another accepted payment method.
- Win your first $5 bet on any NFL, or another sport to score a $300 bonus.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.