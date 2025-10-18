DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for USC-Notre Dame, CFB, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer and grab a $300 bonus. Start betting on college football or NFL Week 7 this weekend. Click here to get in on the action.







New players can create an account and place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in bonuses. This offer also comes with three months of NBA League Pass win or lose.

There are tons of reasons to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. It starts with this sign-up bonus, but don’t forget about the easy-to-use app, competitive odds and other in-app offers.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer. From there, bet $5 to get a $300 bonus and three months of NBA League Pass.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus on $5 Bet

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos 33% MLB 1st Inning Profit Boost, NHL 33% SGP Profit Boost, MLB Unlimited Live HR Profit Boost, NBA 25% Futures Profit Boost, NFL 33% Anytime TD Profit Boost, CFB USC/ND Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to grab a 60-1 odds boost on the NFL, college football or any other game this weekend. Start with a $5 bet and anyone who picks a winner will receive the $300 bonus. Players will get 12 $25 bonus bets.

This offer also comes with three months of NBA League Pass, no matter what happens on the initial $5 wager. With the NBA season around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

College Football Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook has a variety of in-app offers available on the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and college football. Take a quick look at a few of the options available for college football on Saturday:

College Football Rivarly Boost: New users can grab a profit boost for this marquee matchup between USC and Notre Dame.

SEC Profit Boost: Players can secure profit boosts for two SEC games on Saturday. This offer applies to Georgia-Ole Miss and Alabama-Tennessee.

College Football 15% Parlay Boost: Start with a college football parlay of at least three legs this weekend. Players can apply this 15+ boost on any parlay or same game parlay.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the only way to secure these offers. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in bonuses.

Players will receive three months of NBA League Pass.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.