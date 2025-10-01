DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 MLB Playoffs Bonus for Wild Card Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on any MLB game after signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you'll receive a $200 bonus. The minimum odds are set at -500, so that still leaves you some room to find a likely outcome.









Search through the different player props and totals to find your favorite option for an opening bet. For example, you can take Casey Mize or Tanner Bibee to record 4+ strikeouts on Wednesday. The Tigers will look to advance with a win, while the Guardians hope to force a Game 3.

MLB Games for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App NFL Promos 25% Boost for Every MLB Postseason Game, YRFI/NRFI 33% Boost, Unlimited Home Run Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Tarik Skubal was able to get the win for the Tigers in the best-of-three series against the Guardians. Another win would mean they advance to the divisional round.

DraftKings is providing customers with a 25% same-game parlay boost for each matchup this postseason. Increase your winnings on 4+ leg parlays.

In addition to the matchup in Cleveland, we’ll have the Padres vs. Cubs, Red Sox vs. Yankees and Reds vs. Dodgers. Find a range of prop bets for Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Elly De La Cruz, Shohei Ohtani and more players. Try linking up with your friends on DraftKings Social to see what bets they are making during the playoffs.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Win $200 Bonus

Lock-in bonus bets for MLB postseason games by signing up with this welcome bonus. New customers can take the following steps to get started:

Click here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and phone number to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 bet on the MLB game of your choice.

If it wins, you’ll be sent a $200 bonus to use this week.

Unlimited Live MLB HR Boosts Throughout the Postseason

Get home run profit boosts on DraftKings throughout the MLB playoffs. If you place a live bet on a player to hit a home run, you’ll get a 20% profit boost to use toward another live home run wager.

The Phillies and Mariners are waiting for the winners. Philadelphia entered the postseason as the favorite to win the World Series. They’re led by Kyle Schwarber, who hit 56 home runs for the Phillies this season.

