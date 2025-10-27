Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for Chiefs-Commanders

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Kick off the new week with 20 profit boosts by activating Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X. Start betting on the NFL, World Series, NBA, NHL or any other sport. Click here to create an account.







New players can place a $1 bet on any game this week. This will unlock 20 100% profit boosts. From there, double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook is a top-tier option. Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, this promo comes with 20 chances to win cash. Let’s take a closer look at how new players can unlock this offer.

Click here , input Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and bet $1 to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL SGP SNF Profit Boost, NFL Flips, $25,000 50 Point Club, NFL Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, all it takes is a $1 bet to secure these profit boosts. New players will receive 20 100% profit boosts, no matter the outcome of the original $1 wager.

This promo is a great opportunity to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. There is no shortage of options this week with Chiefs-Commanders on Monday Night Football and the World Series. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on these games.

Monday Night Football, World Series Odds Boosts

October is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. The World Series continues on Monday night as the series shifts to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Week 8 of the NFL season finishes up with the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Check out a few of the most popular odds boosts for these games:

Patrick Mahomes to record over 299.5 passing yards and over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+250)

Xavier Worthy, Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown each to record over 2.5 receptions (+2280)

Rashee Rice and Terry McLaurin each to record over 59.5 receiving yards (+325)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Freddie Freeman each to hit a home run (+2000)

Shohei Ohtani, Bo Bichette and Mookie Betts each to record a hit (+200)

How to Unlock Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Creating a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Activate this offer on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $1 on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on the NFL, World Series, NBA, NHL and more.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.