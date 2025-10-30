BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Unlock $200 Bonus for Ravens-Dolphins TNF, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on Thursday Night Football with BetMGM bonus code TOP150. New players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses.







New players who sign up in any other location will have access to a $1,500 first bet. Use promo code TOP1500 when signing up. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a sign-up bonus on the NFL.

Click here and input BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here and use bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL 10K Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There should be something for every sports fan on Thursday night. Start betting on the NBA, NHL or Thursday Night Football. New players in select states can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Anyone who signs up in a different state will have access to a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will receive five $200 bonus bets.

Ravens vs. Dolphins Betting Preview, Odds

The NFL regular season is almost halfway over. Week 9 starts with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is back for the first time since Week 4. Will that be enough for Baltimore to take down the resurgent Dolphins?

There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL with bet365 Sportsbook. Take a look at the current odds on Thursday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Baltimore Ravens: -7.5 (-110) // Over 51.5 (-110) // -450

-7.5 (-110) // Over 51.5 (-110) // -450 Miami Dolphins: +7.5 (+100) // Under 51.5 (-110) // +350

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links on this page that correspond with your state. Click here and input bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV. Click here and use bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start betting on Thursday night Football or any other sport this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.