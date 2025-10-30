BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Secure $150 NFL Bonus for Ravens-Dolphins on TNF Tonight

Create an account and place a $10 bet on the NFL, NBA, or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive a $150 bonus. All other users who activate this offer will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with a refund in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Token, NFL First TD Second Chance, NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL 10K Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different offers available for new users, it just depends on the state you are located in to determine which offer you receive. The nice part about that, however, is that as soon as you sign up with BetMGM the app will automatically track your location and upload the offer to your account so you do not need to stress over which one you should receive.

As a reminder, those who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will have access to a $150 bonus. Place your first wager on the app for $10, and redeem the bonus as long as your first bet on the app grades out as a winning wager.

Those in all other states will be able to start with a cash wager, and anyone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is the only way to lock in these sign-up bonuses. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Use the links and promo codes that correspond with your state.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $10 on any game to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Start with a $1,500 first bet on the NBA, World Series or any other game in other locations.

NFL First TD Second Chance Promo for TNF

One of the most electric markets to play in football is the first touchdown, as the payouts are always high if you are able to correctly call your shot on who scores first.

BetMGM makes this promotion even more fun by offering this promotion that allows you to receive bonus bets back if you place a wager on the first touchdown market but your selected player ends up scoring the second touchdown.

Here are the top five most likely players to score first according to the BetMGM odds:

Derrick Henry: +400

De’Von Achane: +500

Zay Flowers: +800

Lamar Jackson: +1000

Jaylen Waddle: +100

One longshot that could be worth a sprinkle is Mark Andrews at +1100 as well.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.