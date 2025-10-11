BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Score $150 Bonus for College Football, NFL Week 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these BetMGM bonus codes and start winning bonuses on the NFL and college football. New players can start locking in these bonuses in a matter or minutes.







Sign up with bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA or WV). Use bonus code TOP1500 in other states to secure a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans this season. Apply these offers to college football, Jets-Broncos in London or any other NFL Week 6 matchup.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA or WV. New users in other states can click here and apply bonus code TOP1500 for a $1,500 first bet.

NFL Week 6 Betting Preview, Odds

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Odds Boost Token, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, College Football Odds Boost Token, College Football Parlay Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

NFL Week 6 started with the New York Giants shocking the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Can the New York Jets do the same to the Denver Broncos in London? It all starts with this early morning matchup, but there are plenty of NFL options throughout the day.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to bet on the games, including same game parlays. Take a look at some of the pre-built same game parlays for Sunday’s action:

Jets vs. Broncos: Bo Nix to record 250+ passing yards, J.K. Dobbins to record 75+ rushing yards and Courland Sutton to record 75+ receiving yards (+950)

Bo Nix to record 250+ passing yards, J.K. Dobbins to record 75+ rushing yards and Courland Sutton to record 75+ receiving yards (+950) Ravens vs. Rams: Matthew Stafford to record over 1.5 passing touchdowns and 250+ passing yards (+137)

Matthew Stafford to record over 1.5 passing touchdowns and 250+ passing yards (+137) Chiefs vs. Lions: Jared Goff to record 250+ passing yards, Patrick Mahomes to record 250+ passing yards and over 53.5 total points (+300)

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Offers $150 Bonus

The $150 bonus is only available for first-time players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Place a $10 bet on college football, NFL or any other market. If that bet wins, players will receive the $150 bonus.

Anyone in a different state will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sign Up, Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Creating a new account is a breeze on BetMGM Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Use the link that corresponds with your state to start signing up. Click here and input bonus code TOP150 in MI, NJ, PA and WV. Click here and use bonus code TOP1500 in other states.

Respond to the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.