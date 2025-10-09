BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Get $150 TNF Bonus for Eagles vs. Giants

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in time for tonight’s Eagles-Giants game, MLB postseason games and more to get one of two welcome offers. Secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location. Click here to register and redeem this offer.





If you register in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will get the $150 bonus offer. Place a winning $10 wager with this offer to unlock the bonuses. Claim the $1,500 first bet safety net by signing up in any other eligible state. A bet on any game tonight will activate the offer you qualify for.

Tonight’s Eagles-Giants game features two NFC East teams who have had polar opposite starts to their seasons. The Eagles are coming off of a loss but sit at 4-1 and are in contention atop the NFC. The Giants are 1-4 coming off of a loss to the Saints and are starting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in his third career game.

If the football game does not appeal to you, the Phillies-Dodgers and Brewers-Cubs games will work for you welcome offer. So will a bet on any of tonight’s NHL games.

We will take you through some of the best betting options with your welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 For Eagles-Giants, More

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Pro Football Parlay Boost, Second Chance Touchdown Scorer, MLB Boost, NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL $10,000 Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

If you get the $1,500 safety net, you might want to stick to something like a moneyline or spread bet. Maybe you think the Eagles will cover as 7.5-point favorites. You could bet something like $800 on the Eagles -7.5 to either get a large payout with a win or an $800 bonus refund with a loss.

With the $150 bonus offer, make sure to prioritize winning your initial $10 bet to win your reward. There is no odds restriction with this wager. Some potential options are listed below:

Jalen Hurts 150+ passing yards (-650)

Eagles +3.5 (-750)

Dodgers +2.5 (-450)

Cubs over 2.5 total runs (-175)

NFL Parlay Boost Token For Giants-Eagles

One of the top offers BetMGM Sportsbook has for tonight is the NFL same game parlay boost token. You can create a parlay of your own, or even take advantage of one of the pre-made parlays within the app. Here are some examples:

Eagles -7.5, Saquon Barkley 150+ rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown (+675)

Giants +7.5, Jaxson Dart 200+ passing yards and over 0.5 touchdowns, Cam Skattebo anytime touchdown scorer (+775)

Eagles moneyline, DeVonta Smith to record 75+ receiving yards and a touchdown (+750)

Giants moneyline, Jaxson Dart 150+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards (+1150)

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: How To Sign Up

Click here or on any of the link on this page to get set up with a new account and claim your welcome offer. Make sure to enter the bonus code TOP150 alongside basic personal information (Name, birth date, mailing address, etc.) to set up your account.

The next step is to make a deposit with a compatible payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.) to cover your first bet. From there, just place your first bet to activate your $150 bonus offer or the $1,500 first bet safety net.

Use any bonus bets you receive within one week before they expire.