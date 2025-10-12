BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Get $150 Bonus for Lions-Chiefs SNF

New users can sign up and activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in time for the NFL betting slate today. Even if you missed the early games, there are still a couple late games and an awesome SNF game between the Chiefs and the Lions to dive into.







There are two welcome offers available on the app, and what offer you will receive depends on your state. Secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location.

If you register in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will get the $150 bonus offer. Place a winning $10 wager with this offer to unlock the bonuses. Claim the $1,500 first bet safety net by signing up in any other eligible state. A bet on any NFL game today, including Sunday Night Football, will activate the welcome offer in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 For $150 NFL Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Boost Pack, NFL First Touchdown Second Chance, MLB Odds Boost, NHL Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The majority of new users will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net option. With this one, you can back up your first wager on BetMGM, up to $1,500.

While you definitely do not have to bet the full amount, this gives you some comfort in placing a large wager initially on the app, knowing you will receive bonus bets back if that bet loses.

On the other side, those of you in select states will receive the $150 bonus option, which will be received after winning a $10 wager. For this one, you need to win you first wager on the app to receive the bonus, so make sure to make this bet on something you have confidence in.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Signing Up

Click on any of the links on this page to get set up with a new account and claim your welcome offer. Make sure to enter the bonus code TOP150 alongside basic personal information (Name, birth date, mailing address, etc.) to set up your account.

The next step is to make a deposit with a compatible payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, etc.) to cover your first bet. From there, just place your first bet to activate your $150 bonus offer or the $1,500 first bet safety net.

Use any bonus bets you receive within one week before they expire.

NFL Promotions on BetMGM

There are promos available for the MLB and NHL available today as well, but with Sunday being so focused on the NFL, we will detail the two NFL specific promotions you can opt in today: