BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Extended: Get $150 Bonus for World Series, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Prepare for a full weekend of action with BetMGM bonus code TOP150. New players can grab bonuses on the World Series, NBA, college football, NHL and more here .







Most new players can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet. Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can use bonus code TOP150. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of options for players throughout the weekend. There is no shortage of options with games in the NBA, NHL, college football and World Series on Friday night. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA, WV only). Activate bonus code TOP1500 in other states by clicking here . This will unlock a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Codes Unlock 2 Sign-Up Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150, TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos World Series No Sweat Bet Token, College Football Odds Boost Token, College Football Parlay Boost Token, SGP Boost Token, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering welcome bonuses to all new players. Remember, anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will receive a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Everyone else who signs up with BetMGM Sportsbook will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. Any losses will be offset with up to $1,500 in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $500 first bet will get $500 back in bonuses.

How to Bet the NBA This Weekend

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans this weekend and throughout the season. With 12 different games on Friday night, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab a sign-up bonus. Take a quick look at the current odds on these NBA matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Raptors (-1.5) vs. Bucks

Magic (-4.5) vs. Hawks

Nets (+11.5) vs. Cavaliers

Knicks (-3.5) vs. Celtics

Rockets (-6.5) vs. Pistons

Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Heat

Pelicans (+4.5) vs. Spurs

Mavericks (-9.5) vs. Wizards

Lakers (+2.5) vs. Timberwolves

Trail Blazers (+1.5) vs. Warriors

Kings (-4.5) vs. Jazz

Clippers (-9.5) vs. Suns

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. Click on the links on this page that correspond with your state. Make sure to input the necessary promo code as well.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account. Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods. Finally, start betting on the NBA, World Series, college football, NHL, NFL, UFC 321 or any other available market.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.