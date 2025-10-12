Live Radio
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim Extended $150 Bonus for NFL Week 6

There is a loaded day of NFL football today, and you can get in on all the action by signing up and redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. With this bonus code offer, you can receive the best welcome offer located in your state.



Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Place a $10 winning bet to secure a $150 bonus. Players in other states can apply bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet.
Sign up with the code in your state, and then check out the additional NFL promotions offered on BetMGM for the NFL games today.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net
In-App Promos NFL Profit Boost Pack, NFL First TD Second Chance, MLB Odds Boost Token, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On October 12, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

The state you are located in will determine which welcome offer you receive, as there are two different offers available on BetMGM for new users.

Create a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to secure the $150 bonus. Any $10 winning wager will be enough to get the $150 bonus. So, the important note here is that you must win your initial wager on the app in order to redeem the bonus.

All other players will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash winnings, and bonus bets back to the original stake if that initial wager loses.

NFL First TD Second Chance Promo

There are a bunch of promotions available for users of BetMGM, including multiple profit boost tokens for the NFL and MLB. That said, one of the best promotions that is also unique to BetMGM is the first TD second chance.

By opting in to this promotion, you can place a wager on the first touchdown market, and receive bonus bets back if your selected player scores the second touchdown as opposed to the first one. We’ve all dealt with that frustration, but only BetMGM is doing something about it.

There are a lot of good options on an NFL Sunday, but a great value play for SNF specifically between the Chiefs and the Lions is Jameson Williams at +1300.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

The sign-up process on BetMGM Sportsbook is similar in each state. Inputting the correct bonus code is the only difference from state to state. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process.

  • Automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page using the links on this page.
    • Apply bonus code TOP150 in MI, NJ, PA or WV.
    • Apply bonus code TOP1500 in any other state.
  • Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.
  • Make a cash deposit of $10+ using any of the secure payment methods.

From there, players are ready to start locking in bets on the MLB Postseason, college football, NFL, NHL, NBA or any other sport this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

