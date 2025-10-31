BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus NBA Cup, World Series Game 6

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 in time for Game 6 of the World Series or NBA Cup slate Friday night to receive one of two different welcome offers, depending on your location. New players who sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses.





New players who sign up in any other location will have access to a $1,500 first bet. Use promo code TOP1500 when signing up. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Input BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or the bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Win $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos NBA Cup Odds Boost Token, MLB World Series SGP Boost Token, CFB Odds Boost Token, CFB Parlay Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code have the ability to claim one of two welcome offers. The state you are located in will determine which offer you receive, so just head to BetMGM and the sportsbook will use your location and automatically upload the welcome offer available in your state.

Here are the two distinct offers:

New players in select states can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Anyone who signs up in a different state will have access to a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Setting up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Use the links on this page that correspond with your state. Input bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Start betting on Thursday night Football or any other sport this week.

MLB, NBA Promotions Friday Night on BetMGM

The biggest game of the slate tonight is, by far, Game 6 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays. Toronto has a chance to win the series at home tonight, up 3-2 heading into tonight.

Those excited for the game tonight will be able to redeem an SGP profit boost on BetMGM. Some good options are the over strikeout prop for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, under strikeouts for Kevin Gausman, and one walk for Shohei Ohtani.

The first night of the NBA Cup games are also this Friday night, with eight games on the schedule headlined by Lakers vs. Grizzlies and Celtics vs. Sixers. Enjoy an NBA Odds Boost Token for the games tonight on BetMGM.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.