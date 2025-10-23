BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Vikings-Chargers, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Those located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, will be able to place a wager for $10 to start your account off and get back $150 in bonus bets if you win. All other states will receive a $1,500 first bet offer, which backs up your first wager on the app, up to that amount.

We get an NBA Finals rematch tonight between the Pacers and Thunder, and then the Nuggets opening their season with a game in Golden State against the Warriors. There is also Thursday Night Football tonight, of course, between the Vikings and Chargers. Dive into it all and more with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to redeem either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Bonus

The majority of new users who sign up for BetMGM will receive the first bet offer. With this one, you can place your first wager on the app, up to $1,500, and receive bonus bets back if that wager ends up losing. Winning initial wagers will be paid out via cash winnings just like a normal bet. So, with this option, you essentially receive two chances to win big initially on BetMGM, although you do not have to use the full amount.

Users located in select states, MI, NJ, PA or WV, will instead be able to claim $150 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager on the app and having that first bet win. Look at the slate tonight and opt for a play you are confident in winning. For TNF, the Chargers are -185 home favorites against the Vikings, while the Thunder are heavy favorites against the Pacers at -300 odds in the NBA. You could also opt for a player prop, as any market is valid for this initial bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Using the Code to Claim Latest Offer

The sportsbook will have clear instructions on when you can upload the , plus what personal and financial information they will require. Have ready the following in order to make your application process as fast as possible:

Legal name

Age

Geolocation of the device you are applying with

Mailing address

Email address

Cash deposit that covers your starting bet

Online bank account, debit card or credit card

BetMGM bonus bets will stay in your account for up to and including seven (7) days from receipt. These bets can be used on any available markets with the sportsbook during that time period but will expire if not used within the seven (7) day time frame.

First TD Second Chance Promotion for TNF

The most fun promotion offered for Thursday Night Football tonight is the first touchdown second chance promo offered on BetMGM.

By opting into this promotion, you can place a wager on the first touchdown market for TNF tonight, and receive bonus bets back if your selected player scores the second touchdown as opposed to the first one. Here are the top favorites to score the first touchdown tonight:

Jordan Mason: +700

Kimani Vidal +700

Keenan Allen: +825

Ladd McConkey: +825

Justin Jefferson: +850

Jefferson at +850 is a great play for this one, as he had a touchdown slip through his hands last week against the Eagles, and has a great chance to bounce back tonight.