BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB Playoffs, Rams-49ers

The latest BetMGM bonus code TOP150 offer allows you to take advantage of the latest welcome offer in your state, depending on your location. Redeem a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your state. Sign up with this welcome offer, and bet on games like Red Sox-Yankees and Padres/Cubs.



Most new users will get the $1,500 first bet safety net. With this reward, you can place a bet up to $1,500 on any of today’s games and get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss. Users in MI, NJ, PA and WV will get the $150 bonus offer, which requires that you place a winning $10 bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 MLB Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB No Sweat SGP Token, NFL No Sweat Token, NFL Second Chance Bet Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your location will determine which offer you receive on BetMGM.

The majority of you will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. With this promotion, BetMGM will back up your first wager on the app in bonus bets, up to $1,500, if your first wager loses. So, you can essentially receive two chances to win big initially on BetMGM- either with your first wager that will be paid out via cash winnings, just like a normal wager, or via the bonus bets with a loss.

Those in select states will instead receive the risk $10 to win $150 bonus welcome offer. The nice part about this one is that you will receive the $150 bonus regardless of the outcome of your first wager. So, win or lose, you have the comfort of knowing you will receive the bonus on BetMGM

MLB & NFL Promotions on BetMGM

After signing up, make sure to also take advantage of the betting promotions available on BetMGM. These will be available for every NFL betting slate, along with most MLB playoff days as well.

Here are the promotions currently available on BetMGM:

NFL No Sweat Token: Place a wager on the NFL TNF tomorrow, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your wager ends up losing.

Place a wager on the NFL TNF tomorrow, and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your wager ends up losing. MLB No Sweat SGP Token: This one is similar to the previous promotion, just that it must be placed on the MLB and on a same-game parlay specifically.

This one is similar to the previous promotion, just that it must be placed on the MLB and on a same-game parlay specifically. NFL First TD Second Chance: Place a wager on the first touchdown market specifically, and receive bonus bets back if your player scores the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one. Kyren Williams is a great option here, currently offered at +400 odds at BetMGM.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 For MLB Wild Card Reward

Follow these directions to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook and secure your offer:

Use the links on this page to go to the sign-up page

Enter the bonus code TOP150

Provide basic identifying information (Name, birth date, address, etc.)

Complete initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal, etc.)

Place your first bet to activate the offer you qualify for

Make sure to utilize any bonus bets you receive within one week before they expire from your account.