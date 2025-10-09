BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Eagles-Giants, MLB Playoffs

Start with a $10 winning bet on any of these games, or any other sport, and those who start with a $10 winner will receive a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). The majority of you, and those who sign up in a different state will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet.
New players can head to BetMGM input BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Unlocks $150 Bonus Thursday
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP150
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV)or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net
|In-App Promos
|NFL No Sweat Token, First TD Second Chance, MLB Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL Hat Trick 10K Jackpot etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Players 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|October 9, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
New users who take advantage of this offer can sign up and start reaping the rewards.
The majority of new users on BetMGM will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. With this one, you will be able to back up your first wager on the app with bonus bets, should that first bet lose. A winning wager will just be paid out via cash winnings, of course.
That said, those in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) will instead receive the risk $10 for a $150 bonus with a winning wager promotion. The key detail if you are in one of those states is that you need to win your first wager in order to receive the bonus.
So, instead of looking for value, you should look for plays you are confident in winning, such as the Eagles moneyline at -400 odds tonight. Should they win, you will be able to secure this $150 bonus.
How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150
It won’t take long to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:
- Click on the links that correspond with your state to start the sign-up process.
- Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile,.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.
- Bet $10 to win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or opt for a $1,500 first bet in other states.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.