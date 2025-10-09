BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Eagles-Giants, MLB Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive the best welcome offer available in your state, location dependent. Sign up using the links on this page, and you can receive one of two promotions for the MLB playoffs Thursday between the Phillies/Dodgers and Brewers/Cubs, and TNF between the Eagles and Giants.

Start with a $10 winning bet on any of these games, or any other sport, and those who start with a $10 winner will receive a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). The majority of you, and those who sign up in a different state will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet.

New players can head to BetMGM input BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 Unlocks $150 Bonus Thursday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (MI, NJ, PA and WV)or $1,500 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL No Sweat Token, First TD Second Chance, MLB Odds Boost Token, NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL Hat Trick 10K Jackpot etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users who take advantage of this offer can sign up and start reaping the rewards.

The majority of new users on BetMGM will receive the $1,500 first bet offer. With this one, you will be able to back up your first wager on the app with bonus bets, should that first bet lose. A winning wager will just be paid out via cash winnings, of course.

That said, those in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) will instead receive the risk $10 for a $150 bonus with a winning wager promotion. The key detail if you are in one of those states is that you need to win your first wager in order to receive the bonus.

So, instead of looking for value, you should look for plays you are confident in winning, such as the Eagles moneyline at -400 odds tonight. Should they win, you will be able to secure this $150 bonus.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

It won’t take long to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click on the links that correspond with your state to start the sign-up process. Click here and input bonus code TOP150 to secure the $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Click here and use bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet in other states.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile,.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $10 to win a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or opt for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

Once you are signed up, check out the promotions available on BetMGM, as you can receive a no sweat bet for the NFL tonight, and an odds boost token in both the MLB and NHL.