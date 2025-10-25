BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for College Football, NBA, World Series

All new users are able to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to receive either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, location depending which offer is received. The state you are in will determine which of those two offers is available to you, detailed below.

Those located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, will be able to place a wager for $10 to start your account off and get back $150 in bonus bets if you win. All other states will receive a $1,500 first bet offer, which backs up your first wager on the app, up to that amount.







There is a ton going on today and over the weekend, making this the perfect time to sign up and grab the best welcome offer available in your state. Between a full NCAAF slate, five NBA games and Game 2 of the World Series, there are plenty of options to claim and redeem the bonus bets offered on BetMGM.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150, and then check out the additional promotions offered on the app.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NCAAF Bonus

There are two possible promotions available when signing up for BetMGM. Your location will determine which offer you receive, and it will automatically be uploaded to your account after you sign up.

The majority of users will receive the first bet offer where you can place your first wager on the app and receive bonus bets back should that initial wager lose, up $1,500.

Those in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV) will instead receive a $150 bonus, which can be achieved by placing a $10 wager on BetMGM and having that bet win. Winning your first bet is the most important thing here.

Best Promotions Saturday via BetMGM

Between college football, the NBA and the World Series Game 2 today into the night, you will have something to watch pretty much the entirety of the day.

It is a fun slate, and BetMGM is making it even more fun by offering promotions for all of the games today. All users are able to opt in to these promos and enjoy the slate today with some skin in the game via these promotions below:

MLB No Sweat SGP: Place a same-game parlay on the World Series Game 2 tonight, and receive bonus bets back if that SGP ends up losing.

Place a same-game parlay on the World Series Game 2 tonight, and receive bonus bets back if that SGP ends up losing. CFB Odds Boost Token: Place any college football wager today, and receive an odds boost token via BetMGM

Place any college football wager today, and receive an odds boost token via BetMGM CFB Parlay Boost Token: For this one, place a college football parlay to be able to redeem the odds boost.

For this one, place a college football parlay to be able to redeem the odds boost. NBA SGP Boost Token: Place a same-game parlay on any NBA game today, and BetMGM will boost the payout of that SGP.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150: How to Sign Up

The sportsbook will have clear instructions on when you can upload the , plus what personal and financial information they will require. Have ready the following in order to make your application process as fast as possible:

Legal name

Age

Geolocation of the device you are applying with

Mailing address

Email address

Cash deposit that covers your starting bet

Online bank account, debit card or credit card

BetMGM bonus bets will stay in your account for up to and including seven (7) days from receipt. These bets can be used on any available markets with the sportsbook during that time period but will expire if not used within the seven (7) day time frame.